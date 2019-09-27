McMahion running back Jermayne Daniel, left, runs over Wilbur Cross’ Armon Hyslop during Friday’s game in New Haven. McMahion running back Jermayne Daniel, left, runs over Wilbur Cross’ Armon Hyslop during Friday’s game in New Haven. Photo: Peter Hvizdak / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Peter Hvizdak / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close McMahon offense breaks out in victory over Wilbur Cross 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

Brien McMahon and Wilbur Cross both entered Friday’s Football Scheduling Alliance crossover game struggling on offense, neither having scored a touchdown.

McMahon broke out in a big way by scoring not just one, but six times in a 41-7 victory over Wilbur Cross.

The team’s first touchdown of the year was fittingly scored by senior captain Jermayne Daniels on a goal-line rush midway through the first quarter.

“It meant a lot to score the first one of the year,” Daniels said. “I haven’t gotten into the end zone since last year so it was a big confidence boost. Today was big, hopefully next week we come in ready to practice and ready to win a game.”

Wilbur Cross answered back quickly with its first touchdown of the year as Marquel Caesar connected with Tony Coleman to tie the game at 7-7 at the end of the first quarter.

With 4:54 left in the first half, a pass meant for Daniels was deflected and fell into the hands of teammate Brian Ehlers in the end zone to put McMahon ahead 13-7.

McMahon leads 13-7 with 4:54 left in the half after this TD #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/4qg0UxdJsW — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) September 27, 2019

“Clearly in the first half we weren’t clicking on all cylinders like we wanted to.” McMahon coach Jeff Queiroga said. “We made some adjustments with the defense at halftime and on offense we didn’t have any penalties except for the last drive when we were running out the clock anyways so when we do that we can win football games.”

The Senators pushed the lead to 21-7 on a 23-yard rushing touchdown by quarterback Patrick Coulter.

McMahon takes a 21-7 lead with 1:11 in Q3 #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/Z9f61VpnF5 — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) September 27, 2019

McMahon was able to score three more touchdowns in the final five minutes of the game as Daniels recorded his second touchdown of the game on another goal-line rush, followed by a Jonathan Greco 27-yard rush and an interception return by Arthur Cocchia to lead 41-7.

“Week one kind of killed our confidence a little bit,” Queiroga said. “We had a really good scrimmage against Westhill where we put up 28 against them and then Week 1 you go against (second-ranked) St. Joe’s and they kill your confidence. It kind of spilled into Week 2, so it was really important to come out here in what we thought was a winnable game. This was all about establishing confidence heading into another week and hopefully we can string a couple of these things together.”

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jermayne Daniels, Brien McMahon: Scored two touchdowns, each from 1 yard out.

McMAHON 41, WILBUR CROSS 7

McMAHON7 6 8 20 — 41

WILBUR CROSS7 0 0 0 — 7

BM—Jermayne Daniels 1 run (kick)

WC—Tony Coleman pass from Marquel Caesar (kick)

BM—Brian Ehlers pass from Patrick Coulter (kick failed)

BM—Patrick Coulter 23 (2-point converstion good)

BM—Jermayne Daniels 1 yard run (kick failed)

BM—Jonathan Greco 27 run

BM—Arthur Cocchia interception return

Records: McMahon 1-2 Wilbur Cross 0-3