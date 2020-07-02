McCollough transferring from Notre Dame-Fairfield

Yamani McCollough, an explosive guard and GametimeCT Second Team All-State member, is transferring from Notre Dame-Fairfield where she played for the past three seasons.

McCollough, a 5-foot-9 guard from Stratford, will be attending Putnam Science Academy for her senior season.

Happy to announce 2021 G Yamani McCollough will be joining the family‼️ pic.twitter.com/zeCIETWcrh — PSA Girls Hoops (@PSAGirlsHoops) June 19, 2020

According to Notre Dame coach, Maria Conlon, McCollough is leaving in hopes of increasing her profile to recruiters.

“Yamani brought a lot of energy and extreme athleticism to our roster,” Conlon said. “We will miss that next year but I am confident others will step up and fill that void. She also brought a lot of experience as she had been a starter since she was a freshmen. Our younger players had an opportunity to learn from that experience last year and I think it will prove to be invaluable for us moving into next year. This year and especially this off season made things difficult for players to get the exposure they would typically get to receive offers for college. I believe her making this move is in her best interest to set her up for what I know will be her next successes moving forward. We wish her all the best in all future endeavors”

McCollough averaged 13 points, 4 steals, 4 assists and 3 rebounds per game as a junior for the No. 1 ranked Lancers.