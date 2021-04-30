Former Bunnell standout Maximus Edwards to continue career at Kansas State

3 1 of 3 Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 3





STRATFORD — It’s always nice to come home, to see your family, to visit old friends, to even check in on your old stomping grounds, places where you were able to achieve past athletic glory.

Maximus Edwards was able to get plenty of that at Bunnell High: a league championship, over 1,000 career points in three seasons, the accolades that come along with being a basketball star. There were also full scholarship offers from mid-major college basketball programs.

But Edwards wanted better options. So he departed Bunnell for Old Saviour Lutheran in the Bronx, New York, in the summer of 2019. He reclassified and spent the next two seasons there. A couple of offers from the Power 5 schools came, Seton Hall among them. But it was how hard Kansas State recruited him that led Edwards to make a verbal commitment to the Big 12 Conference program in January.

“Even before they gave me an offer, (Kansas State) showed love from day 1 of recruitment. They made me feel like I was more of a priority than an option,” Edwards said. “They said I’m the missing piece of the puzzle. I want to prove to them that I am. They made me feel at home. It feels like a home away from home.”

Edwards was able to come home, per se, on Thursday afternoon for a ceremony in front of family, friends, teammates and ex-teammates. Edwards signed his national letter of intent at Bunnell’s David Johnson Gymnasium.

Edwards did show up in a walking boot on his right foot. He said he had surgery to repair a fractured tibia on April 2. He also said he apparently had this injury for quite some time.

“I’ve had a big lump on my leg since November,” Edwards said. “I thought it was a bruise. I played the entire season on it.”

Edwards said he is using a bone stimulator and hopes to be doing physical therapy soon and be fully healed by the summer. He said he will likely be on the Manhattan, Kansas, campus by early June.

Edawards said Kansas State has been checking in to see how he is doing. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound wing is just what the Wildcats’ program needs, according to head coach Bruce Weber.

“He’s a pure wing but with his abilities he can play that forward spot in modern basketball when you have to go small (to a four-guard lineup),” Weber told the school website. “He rebounds, he has some physicality to him, he guards and runs the court; he does all the extra things that helps your team be successful. Those are things that he does well and does naturally. His game is really, conductive to modern college basketball.”

Edwards averaged a team-high 19.9 points per game for Old Saviour Lutheran this season, shooting 57.5 percent from the floor. Edwards also averaged 6.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

He will now join forces with another former Register/GameTimeCT all-state selection. Mike McGuirl, formerly of East Catholic, will use his extra season of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Edwards will soon be playing against the likes of Kansas, Texas and Oklahoma every season. It’s a chance to play in a program he didn’t think was remotely possible when he arrived at Bunnell High.

“The hard work has paid off. I’m excited to have this opportunity to play at one of the top schools in the country day in and day out,” Edwards said. “I can’t wait to get on campus.”