Matt Curtis doing it all for undefeated, third-ranked Northwest Catholic

It’s not every day that someone can put up 30-plus points against a Ken Smith defense.

But that was exactly what Northwest Catholic’s Matt Curtis did Monday night. He poured in 35 points in a variety of ways against Windsor in a clash of Central Connecticut Conference unbeatens, won by Northwest Catholic 78-74.

“He’s really good. He can hold his own. He is going to get his,” Smith said.

Matt Curtis from Northwest Catholic talks about the Lions' 78-74 win over Windsor. #ctbb pic.twitter.com/phTGZ0apZN — Joe Morelli (@nhrJoeMorelli) March 2, 2021

A 6-foot-3 junior, Curtis scored 18 in the first half on an array of moves, getting to the basket against several different defenders Smith threw at him. During an 18-0 third-quarter run that put the Lions up for good, Curtis had, in order: an assist, a basket, a layup off a steal, an assist, back-to-back 3-point shots and a pair of free throws.

“When we need something, he can put us on his back and make a huge play or several to get us going,” Northwest Catholic coach John Mirabello said. “He’s a really willing and able passer who gets other guys involved. The key for him is to try and make his teammates better.”

Said Curtis: “I feel like we are always ready for the big moment, always pushing each other in practice to get better and it shows in the big games.”

Curtis also had a 40-point effort this season against Conard. In that game, he scored his 1,000th career point.

Matt Curtis for 2 of his 18 in the first half for NWC. #ctbb pic.twitter.com/JpYDAkrIyD — Joe Morelli (@nhrJoeMorelli) March 2, 2021

Right now, Curtis is still second in career points in his immediate family.

His father, Matt, played at Cheshire from 1986-90. He torched the old Housatonic League for 2,263 points, seventh all-time in CIAC history, and went on to play at the University of Hartford.

The son looks to be following in is dad’s footsteps, not just as a lethal scoring threat. Matt, an Ellington resident, said he has “five or six (Division I) scholarship offers, but none of them are my favorites. I will keep all of my options open.”

Left over from the video vault from Monday night: Matt Curtis from Northwest Catholic knocks down a three during that 18-0 run against Windsor. #ctbb pic.twitter.com/Um4JPRahEe — Joe Morelli (@nhrJoeMorelli) March 3, 2021

In the age of the COVID-19 pandemic, getting to make official college visits is a challenge. Curtis said he has done some online virtual tours of the schools.

“I did one with Yale and did one with Boston University. Being able to talk to different coaches is really nice, it’s not in person but at least I get to talk to them.”

With an AAU season upcoming, Curtis is hoping to see his scholarship offers increase.

“I want to be able t go to a school where the coach wants me to go and to play in a system that fits my game.”

For now, it’s keeping third-ranked Northwest Catholic’s undefeated record intact and taking on whatever the CCC offers for a postseason championship.