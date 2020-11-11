Masuk withdraws from SWC boys soccer tournament

Masuk has withdrawn from the SWC South Division boys soccer tournament.

Athletic director John DeGennaro confirmed the team’s withdrawal on Wednesday and that it was related to COVID-19, but he said he couldn’t divulge whether it involved positive tests on the team or contact with others.

Top-seeded Weston advances to Saturday’s final, which it will host at 4 p.m. Bunnell visits Barlow on Thursday at 5 p.m. to determine the other finalist.

The pandemic has affected several tournaments this week, with two teams bowing out of the SWC girls soccer tournament over the weekend (though one planned to send its junior varsity), one boys soccer team and one field hockey team withdrawing from FCIAC tournaments, and three FCIAC tournament games postponed a day for contact tracing. The NVL canceled the remainder of its playoffs on Monday.