No. 1 Masuk walks off against No. 8 ND-Fairfield to win 4th consecutive SWC

STRATFORD — It would have been difficult to write up a better script for the SWC tournament, which came down to the final frame between the conference’s best.

When Notre Dame-Fairfield and Masuk met in the regular season on May 3rd, Notre Dame coach Jeff Bevino claimed “We will see them in the SWC finals,” following Masuk’s one-run victory.

He was right. With higher stakes in round two, the SWC champion would be decided in walk-off fashion.

With two outs and the bases loaded in a 1-1 tie, Masuk ace Kathryn Gallant stepped up to the plate with a chance to win it for her team.

After ripping a ground ball just foul, Gallant was hit by a pitch and Masuk claimed its fourth SWC title in as many seasons at DeLuca Field in Stratford.

SWC Championship Final: #ctsb Masuk 2, Notre Dame-Fairfield 1 Gallant is hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Masuk claims the SWC Title pic.twitter.com/RNKjmskSOS — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) May 28, 2021

Gallant was named tournament MVP, not for her game winning RBI, but her dominant pitching throughout.

“It feels great, I am so excited for the seniors because they missed out last year,” Gallant said. “I know they were really looking forward to this so it’s really exciting.”

Gallant allowed three hits and one earned run with 10 strikeouts to earn the win in the championship after no-hitting Pomperaug in the semifinal round and shutting out Brookfield in the quarterfinal.

Her final tournament stat line was 3-0 with a 0.35 ERA, allowing four hits, and one run over 20 innings pitched while striking out 36.

In the top of the sixth, Notre Dame-Fairfield took a 1-0 lead on a sacrifice fly by Izzy Ingersol to drive in Mac Stone-Folmar, who had tripled.

⬆️6: Mac Stone-Folmar triples and scores on a SAC Fly by Izzy Ingersol #ctsb Notre Dame-Fairfield 1, Masuk 0 pic.twitter.com/POpYpgZ0Yv — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) May 28, 2021

Masuk had only trailed twice all season when Stratford and Kolbe Cathedral scored in the top of the first, but both times Masuk responded in the bottom half to tie or take the lead.

“It feels really good, especially with such a close game,” Masuk coach Leigh Barone said. “This is the first situation all season where we have been down late. It was great to see them not give up, they knew at every point of the game they had a chance.”

In typical fashion, the Panthers immediately responded on a sacrifice fly by Emma West-Testo to tie it.

⬇️6: Masuk ties it on a SAC Fly by Emma West-Testo #ctsb Notre Dame 1, Masuk 1 pic.twitter.com/v3sQj6l1Oa — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) May 28, 2021

“We knew we were getting a little more disciplined at the plate,” Barone said. “We started laying off the high pitch and drawing a few more walks in the sixth and seventh inning and it rattled Notre Dame.”

Gallant set Notre Dame in order in the top of the seventh and the momentum belonged to Masuk.

Casey Halladay led off the bottom half with a single for Masuk, which was followed a single off the bat off Sarah Falcone.

With two on and one out, Katie Welch was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Judy Tarczali struck out the next batter, but with two outs hit Gallant with a pitch.

“I liked everything I saw today. I think near the end Judy (Tarczali) got a little tired and started missing her location,” Notre Dame coach Jeff Bevino said. “There were a lot of emotions in this game and that drains on you. For a freshman, she is absolutely phenomenal. She is going to be nothing but better every time out.”

The freshman phenom had a breakout season, and valiantly battled the top team in the state until the very end.

“This was an important game for our team because it showed that everybody need to contribute,” Gallant said. “The littlest thing can help so much with starting a rally or shutting down a team with defense. Anybody can contribute and change the pace of the game.”

The Nos. 8, 9 and 1 batters in the Masuk lineup connected for four of the team’s five hits.

“We don’t see this a lot, we aren’t down often,” senior second basemen Jacie Hall said. “It was honestly really nice to get that feeling and then capitalizing and scrapping out runs.”

Masuk completed its season long sweep of the SWC and improved to 20-0, picking up right where it left off in 2019.

“This is a team that I have only had for a short amount of time because of last year,” Barone said. “It is sad to know that we only have this short time, but I feel like they are living up to what we were two years ago despite missing a season.”

At the beginning, there were questions as to what this Masuk team would bring. Those questions have been definitively answered.

“We missed last year and our team is young,” senior short stop Katie Welch said. “We had to teach them the way of Masuk softball and our tradition of trying to be the best. I think we did a good job and set a good example. We tried not to set too high of expectations coming in. We knew we were losing a group of really talented seniors and our focus was just get the first win.”

With five seniors with championship experience and Kathryn Gallant at the helm, the 2021 Panthers team has been as strong as any before it.

“Kat (Gallant) has followed in the footsteps of all the pitchers before her at Masuk,” Welch said. “She has fit in perfectly and we are really coming together as a team. Today we all had to work together to get that one more run we needed.”

Masuk’s attention now turns to the Class L State Tournament, where it has a chance to complete a perfect season.

“This is a great win to go into the state tournament,” Barone said. “A 2-1 win and we know we are coming up against a lot of good teams. Class L is stacked so they know that every game is going to be just like this from here on out.”

The Class L tournament will feature No. 2 St. Joseph, No. 5 Waterford, No. 9 East Haven and many other quality teams along with No. 1 Masuk.

“Tonight when we got ourselves into a situation where we needed to show adversity we came together,” senior third basemen Casey Halliday said. “We are really excited for states. On to the next, back to work tomorrow.”

Notre Dame-Fairfield falls to 18-2 with both losses suffered at the hands of Masuk 2-1, but there is more work to be done in the Class S State Tournament.

“There are a lot of good teams in Class S,” Bevino said. “If we play like we did tonight and Judy pitches like she did tonight, it’s going to be a hell of a tournament.”

MASUK 2, NOTRE DAME 1

NOTRE DAME 000 001 0 — 1 3 0

MASUK 000 001 1 —2 5 1

Batteries: M—Kathryn Gallant (W, 17-0) and Isabel Viglione ND—Judy Tarczali (L, 18-2) and Jocelyn Vargas.