Masuk routs No. 6 New Fairfield, sits alone atop SWC

NEW FAIRFIELD — Only one undefeated baseball team remains in the SWC following Masuk’s decisive 9-0 victory over No. 6 New Fairfield on Friday.

Masuk (7-0) appears to have no weakness as of yet, averaging 11.7 runs per game while allowing just over two runs.

Senior captain and starting pitcher Jacob Nemergut silenced a New Fairfield lineup that had entered the game having scored at least nine runs in each of its five wins.

“We knew that we would have to play really well,” Masuk coach Brian Hourigan said. “We had really good intensity, our best players stepped up and our pitcher was unbelievable.”

Nemergut (3-0) went the distance, allowing just four hits while striking out eight and walking none.

“We made some good plays and Jacob hit every spot all game,” Hourigan said. “He was terrific and you really have to pitch that well to shut a lineup like that down. It was very impressive.”

New Fairfield had scored at least nine runs in every game before running into Jacob Nemergut. Final line: 7IP, 8Ks, 0 runs, 4 hits and 0 BB #ctbase pic.twitter.com/IMo9HjBLXi — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) April 24, 2021

“I felt great today, I was really hitting my spots,” Nemergut said. “My curveball was working well and the defense really helped behind me.”

The Panthers’ relentless offense is built around senior captains Tyler Kipp (Fairfield) and Gianno Merlonghi (CCSU), both of whom are D1 commits. It’s what has truly set Masuk apart.

“Those two guys, they lead our offense,” Hourigan said. “They are unbelievable, great hitters and I think everyone else feeds off them. When we have one of those two guys up in a big spot, we feel comfortable.”

Merlonghi delivered the turning point of the game — a grand slam in the second inning to give Masuk an early 6-0 lead. Kipp went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a RBI and a walk.

Senior third basemen Dylan Wilson had three hits in four at bats and Kaige Garrity had two of Masuk’s 12 hits.

“We are different,” Merlonghi said. “We come out every inning and pound the scoreboard. This year we have guys who can swing it one through nine, we drive in a lot of runs and I think that makes us a special team.”

⬆️2: Masuk scored 5 runs on a RBI single by Daniel Verrastro followed by a Gianno Merlonghi Grand Slam #ctbase Masuk 6, New Fairfield 0 pic.twitter.com/Vm4mcLUlIS — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) April 23, 2021

With a run differential of plus-82 after handling the top ranked team in the SWC, Masuk is turning heads.

“We are definitely the team to beat in the SWC,” Nemergut said. “We have a bounty on our head right now, but we are going to keep playing with the same mindset we have been.”

The only game Masuk hasn’t won by nine or more runs was an 8-6 victory over New Milford on April 12. The rematch is set to be played on Monday.

“There is a long way to go,” Hourigan said. “These teams are extremely talented so I don’t think our guys take anyone for granted. Our league is very tough and we expect a battle every day. Even when we get a score like this, that doesn’t mean it will be the same next time we see them.”

After winning its previous five games with ease, New Fairfield (5-1) will look to get its offense back on track on Monday at Bethel.

“You have to give credit to their pitcher, he threw a great game,” New Fairfield coach Joe Garbowski said. “We have a pretty strong lineup and he threw a zero up there. When they put up that crooked number in the second inning it deflated us.”

The Rebels were averaging 10.8 runs per game before running into Nemergut, but the No. 6 team in the GameTimeCT poll knows what it is capable of.

“The expectation is always going to be to win, and to win a championship,” Garbowski said. “I think this team has the makeup to do that, and we are going to see how we bounce back.”

MASUK 9, NEW FAIRFIELD 0

MASUK 150 011 1—9 12 1

NEW FAIRFIELD 000 000 0— 0 4 4

Batteries: M— Jacob Nemergut (W, 3-0), and Tyler Kipp. NF— Kyle Garbowski (L, 0-1), Jack Lyden (4), Garrett Huff (7) and Matt Garbowski.

