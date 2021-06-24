Masuk ranked in final USA TODAY Sports/NFCA High School Super 25 Poll

The USA Today/NFCA High School Super 25 Poll released its final rankings Thursday with Masuk representing Connecticut at No. 20.

Masuk, coached by Leigh Barone, was the lone team from New England represented in the Top 25. One other northeast region team was ranked (No. 11 Mahopac, NY).

Teams are chosen based on performance, roster quality and strength of schedule per USA today.

The panthers won a fourth consecutive SWC title and third straight Class L title to complete a perfect season.

Masuk finished 24-0 as the No. 1 team in the state according to the GameTimeCT final poll.

GameTimeCT Player of the Year Kathryn Gallant led Masuk on both sides of the ball, going 21-0 with a 0.27 ERA, 0.44 WHIP, and 273 strikeouts in 130 innings pitched. Gallant also batted .532 with five home runs, one of which being a two-run shot in the Class L championship. She proceeded to complete a shutout to defeat St. Joseph 2-0.

Freshman Natalie Lieto was a GameTime CT 1st Team All-State selection hitting .486 while slugging 1.055 with nine home runs.

Masuk’s senior class, featuring Jacie Hall, Casey Halliday and GameTimeCT All-State honorable mention Kaitlyn Welch finish a three-year career in which Masuk went 77-1 and swept SWC and State Titles.