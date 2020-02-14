Mastroianni resigned for health, personal reasons; Filippone returns to lead program

Steve Filippone is returning as the head coach at Hand. Steve Filippone is returning as the head coach at Hand. Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media File Photo Photo: Hearst Connecticut Media File Photo Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Filippone returns to Hand after Mastroianni resigned for health, personal reasons 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

MADISON — Steve Filippone, a seven-time state championship coach who guided Hand’s football program for 27 years, has been reappointed to lead the school’s football program, school officials announced during a meeting with players and team parents at the school Thursday evening.

Filippone’s return to lead the program comes just two days after three-year head coach Dave Mastroianni suddenly resigned.

In his resignation letter, Mastroianni, who coached Hand to back-to-back state titles and reached a third final last year, cited both ongoing personal and health reasons for his departure, according to Thomas Scarice, Madison Public Schools superintendent.

The 40-year old coach, who teaches Social Studies at Hand, had been going through a second bout with cancer since August and had been considering stepping down after the season, Scarice said.

“Dave’s resignation letter very clearly stated both health and personal reasons,” Scarice said. “We had the understanding, since late fall and early winter, it wasn’t clear whether he’d be able to come back as head coach.

“But then we learned he has some private issues to deal with his family.”

Scarice declined to specify what those might be. Mastroianni did not return a phone call Thursday seeking comment.

Returning team members were informed in advance of Filippone’s reappointment during a meeting with administrators on Wednesday morning, Scarice said, when the New Haven Register first reported Mastroianni’s resignation. School officials had been hoping to first inform the players and parents at a joint meeting.

Scarice said the administration approached Filippone, who continues to work at Hand as a security specialist, Wednesday morning to offer him the opportunity to return as head coach.

Filippone, 63, originally coached the team from 1989-2016. Under his guidance, Hand amassed a 223-82-5 record and won seven state championships before he stepped down. His 223 wins makes him the 11th winningest high school football coach in Connecticut history.

Mastroianni, Filippone’s defensive coordinator since 2009, was named the third football coach in team history in January of 2017.

Since then, Filippone had assistant coaching stints at Wesleyan in 2018 and last fall at the Morgan School of Clinton, under his former Hand assistant Peter Nye.

But he continued to remain an influence on the Hand program, often visiting practices and attending games.

He’s been honored with numerous coaching awards and honors, including National Coach of the Year eight times by five different organizations. He was honored with the Walter Camp Football Foundation’s lifetime achievement award in January.

“Steve probably retired a couple years too early, but we understood his decision the first time,” said Scarice, who has been the superintendent of schools since 2012. “He has a storied history, including national coach of the year honors. You name it.

“I think he’s probably the best in the game at connecting with the student athletes and leading young men.”

Filippone did not return a call seeking comment on his appointment Thursday night. In an interview on Tuesday, Filippone said he would reluctantly take over the program if needed. “I spent 40 years devoted to the Hand football program,” he said. “So I would be willing. If it happens, I want to make this clear: It’s not something I would covet.”

Scarice said players were enthusiastic about playing for the renowned, former head coach. Most of Hand’s current coaching staff will also be returning, Scarice said.

“I think we’re going to get a few years out of (Filippone),” Scarice said. “He’s definitely made a commitment to stay with us for the next few years, at least.”

“(Steve) still works in the building, which is a big deal for a football program… The speech he gave the boys, I swear if they had a uniform on then, they would have been ready to play right now. He’s special man.”

Mastroianni, a Milford native who played at Foran, served as an assistant coach for Filippone from 2007-2016. He was named the program’s third head coach in January of 2017.

Mastroianni immediately set Hand back on a championship course. He lost his second game as head coach, 21-19 to Shelton, but then Hand embarked on a 36-game win streak spanning three seasons, including back-to-back Class L championships in 2017 and 2018.

Hand reached a third-consecutive Class L final last season, but lost to St. Joseph 17-13.

It was during the 2019 season that Mastroianni revealed he’d been diagnosed with cancer for a second time, which caused him to miss consecutive games as he received treatment. He coached several games from the press box, but ultimately returned to the sidelines and coached the team from the field during the Class L final.





