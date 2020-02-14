CT INSIDER: Mastroianni resigned for health, personal reasons; Filippone returns to lead program

MADISON — Steve Filippone, a seven-time state championship coach who guided Hand’s football program for 27 years, has been reappointed to lead the school’s football program, school officials announced during a meeting with players and team parents at the school Thursday evening.

Filippone’s return to lead the program comes just two days after three-year head coach Dave Mastroianni suddenly resigned.

In his resignation letter, Mastroianni, who coached Hand to back-to-back state titles and reached a third final last year, cited both ongoing personal and health reasons for his departure, according to Thomas Scarice, Madison Public Schools superintendent.

The 40-year old coach, who teaches Social Studies at Hand, had been going through a second bout with cancer since August and had been considering stepping down after the season, Scarice said.

“Dave’s resignation letter very clearly stated both health and personal reasons,” Scarice said. “We had the understanding, since late fall and early winter, it wasn’t clear whether he’d be able to come back as head coach.

“But then we learned he has some private issues to deal with his family.”

Scarice declined to specify what those might be. Mastroianni did not return a phone call Thursday seeking comment.