Masterson’s 2OT goal propels Wilton over New Canaan, into FCIAC semis

Grant Masterson’s goal with just under three minutes remaining in a second overtime lifted Wilton to a 8-7 victory over New Canaan in the opening round of the FCIAC boys lacrosse tournament Monday afternoon at Dunning Field.

The victory propelled the No. 6-seeded Warriors to yet another opening round upset — following their takedown of Darien in the quarterfinals two years ago.

Wilton will face No. 2-seeded Staples in the semifinals Wednesday, back at Dunning Field in New Canaan. Staples pulled away from No. 7-seeded Ludlowe, 15-9, in its semifinal in Westport.

Top seeded Darien will face No. 5 Ridgefield, an 8-2 winner over Greenwich, in the other semifinal. Darien defeated Trumbull 20-6.

Here’s @IanNicholas25 on the call for Callum Wood’s equalizer for New Canaan with 6.3 ticks left in the FCIAC QF broadcast on @NCTV78 #ctlax pic.twitter.com/3XRNKGHv4E — Sean Patrick Bowley (@SPBowley) May 24, 2021

Against New Canaan, Masterson, a junior committed to West Point, scored two goals in the fourth quarter to stake Wilton to a 6-4 lead with 6:46 remaining. New Canaan rallied to tie it 6-6 on goals from Nick Stiles and Ryan Caione.

Caleb Rath put Wilton back in front on his goal with 2:53 remaining, but with time ticking down, Callum Wood scored with 6.3 seconds left to send the game to overtime at 7-7.

New Canaan was the defending 2019 FCIAC champion.

Video footage via NCTV 78.