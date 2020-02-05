Mario Caminiti retires after 42 years coaching Stamford boys soccer





















After 42 years at the helm, Mario Caminiti has retried as the Stamford boys soccer coach.

Caminiti took over the program in 1977, coaching through last season.

He coached Stamford to the 1997 FCIAC Championship.

In 2012, Caminiti was named the Outstanding Coach of the Year by the CHSCA.

Caminti was inducted into the FCIAC Hall of Fame in 2018.

Thank you coach for all you have done over the last 42 years! Stamford is better for having you in our corner. #ctbsoc #AllKnight @BK_Nation_ @EducatingMANka pic.twitter.com/ywpegKq5yj — Stamford HS Athletics (@TheStamfordAD) February 5, 2020

He retired from teaching in 2013 after 40 years as a World Language teacher, many of them as the department head.

Caminiti stayed on coaching and was also the FCIAC Chairperson for boys soccer.

He is also a member of the board of the Connecticut Soccer Coaches Association.

Caminiti was born in Fiumara in Calabria, Italy.

He arrived in the U.S. in 1962 and graduated from Rippowam High in Stamford in 1968.

During his time at Rippowam, Caminiti was named to the All-FCIAC soccer team team.

He continued his soccer career at Southern Connecticut State University where, in his sophomore and junior years, he was selected to the All-New England team.

