Marino shines as Newtown shuts out Immaculate in battle of unbeatens

DANBURY—The Newtown field hockey team has scored goals virtually at will all season long, piling up goals during its sensational 11-0 start.

But for the first time all season, the Nighthawks had to dig deep and rely on their defense and goalie to pull out another victory that proved their status as conference and state favorites.

A first-half goal from Izzy Butler stood up as goalie Gigi Marino made 13 saves in a 1-0 win over Immaculate Thursday, a showdown between two of the state’s best. It was the first loss of the season for Immaculate (13-1), which had only allowed four goals prior to the contest.

“This took a lot for us,” said Newtown co-coach Shannon Paproski. “We were able to step it up and match their level of play with was good to see from our girls.”

The Mustangs did everything but score in the final 20 minutes as they penned in the visitors virtually the entire time. Nine of the team’s 12 penalty corners came after halftime as Marino had to be on guard at all times.

“We had to keep calm,” said Marino. “Whenever we had a corner (to defend) we calmed down; one after another you figured out what they were going to do.”

“They played really tough defense and you have to give them a lot of credit,” said Immaculate coach Shannon Horosky. “They are a stacked team this year and they’re amazing. Their goalie played very well.”

Before that period of domination it was the Nighthawks who asked the questions. Immaculate goalie Lauren Oshkam (15 saves) made big stops to keep her team in it in what was a wide open game with plenty of chances. Butler netted the winner midway through the first half when she poked home a rebound after a shot from Katie Goyda.

“I think we went toe-to-toe with the best team in Class L,” Horosky said. “Considering we’re in Class S, that says a lot about our team. I feel like it could have gone either way and we knew that coming in.”

Newtown isn’t traditionally compared to the best in the FCIAC, but that may change next month. The Nighthawks are a legitimate threat in Class L and made the semifinals in 2018. When the season concludes in November, both teams may be lifting state championship trophies as Immaculate won Class S last year.

“I think it’s everybody, all of the seniors have played together since freshman year and we’ve never been split up. We’ve all grown together and it’s like a family. The FCIAC teams are something we’ve never really dealt with before and they’re very good. But I think we can compete with them; Immaculate is just good and they showed us what (states) is going to be like.”

