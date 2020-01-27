Marianapolis Prep’s Sydney Masciarelli repeats as Gatorade’s Connecticut girls cross country runner of the year

of Marianapolis Prep has been named the 2019-20 Gatorade State Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year for the second straight year.

Masciarelli, a 5-foot-10 junior, raced to seventh place at the national Foot Locker Cross Country Championships this past season with a time of 17:19.4. She won the event last year.

Masciarelli won the New England Prep School Division 4 championship in 18:49. She also finished first at the Canterbury Invitational and the Marianapolis Prep Invitational and placed second at the Foot Locker Northeast Regional championships.

Also a basketball standout, Masciarelli has volunteered locally on behalf of a food pantry, youth basketball camps and the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots Foundation.

“Sydney continues to be an impressively focused and dedicated runner,” Marianapolis coach Emily Gaudet said in a release provided by Gatorade. “She trained like an athlete much more seasoned than she is, and after the regular season ended, she continued to do runs and workouts by herself on an ice and snow covered track, without complaint.”

Masciarelli has maintained a 3.57 GPA in the classroom.