Maria Conlon named next Notre Dame-Fairfield girls basketball coach

Former Seymour and University of Connecticut women’s basketball standout Maria Conlon has been named the next head coach at Notre Dame-Fairfield, the school announced Tuesday afternoon.

Conlan takes over for Eric DeMarco, whom she played for at Seymour and was an assistant under at Notre Dame-Fairfield. DeMarco retired as head coach in August.

Prior to that, Conlan was an assistant head coach at Southern Connecticut State University and a graduate assistant at UConn. She is a managing partner of Maffe Fiancial Group and the owner of Swagg Crossfit and Battlecon Consulting.

“I am very excited to welcome Coach Conlon to Notre Dame as our new Head Girls’ Basketball coach,” athletic director Rob Bleggi said in a statement released by the school.

“Her knowledge and understanding of the game of basketball is undeniable. The experience and professionalism she brings with her will only help continue the winning tradition of girls’ basketball at ND.”

A Derby native, Conlan starred for coach Joe Frager and DeMarco as a point guard at Seymour in the late 1990s, where she scored 1,727 points, including a state-record 246 3-pointers, and had her No. 5 jersey retired after winning 94 games, four NVL titles and two state championships.

At UConn, she led the Huskies to four Final Fours and won three national championships and to a 70-game win streak.

Conlon was inducted in the Connecticut Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.

“I could not be more excited to accept the position as head coach of the Notre Dame of Fairfield Girls’ basketball team,” Conlon said in a statement. “It is a school and basketball program with great tradition and I am honored to be a part of this next chapter with them.

“The sport of basketball has given me so much over the years. I am thrilled to be able to give back to it in this way and coach and develop these young athletes both on and off the court. I can’t wait to share all of my enthusiasm, experience, and knowledge of the sport with the girls and getting out there on the hardwood floors can’t come soon enough. I am very committed and so excited to join the ND family. Notre Dame Girls’ Basketball will continue to ascend as one of Connecticut’s top girls’ programs in the state.”

