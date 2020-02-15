Greenwich’s Grace Collier crosses the finish in a heat of the 4x800-meter relay during the CIAC Class LL Track Championships in New Haven, Conn., on Thursday Feb. 13, 2020. Greenwich’s Grace Collier crosses the finish in a heat of the 4x800-meter relay during the CIAC Class LL Track Championships in New Haven, Conn., on Thursday Feb. 13, 2020. Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Mari Noble wins 3,200-meter run at Class LL finals for Greenwich 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

On the strength of a first-place finish from Mari Noble in the 3,200-meter run and a winning effort in the 4×800-meter relay race, the Greenwich High School girls indoor track and field team placed a strong sixth in the team standings at the CIAC Class LL Indoor Track Championships on Thursday night at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven.

Noble, a junior, defended her title in the 3,200-meter run. She got off to a quick start and garnered the first-place medal in the event with a time of 11:04.76.

Greenwich’s 4×800-meter relay team of sophomore Bianca Granitto, junior Grace Collier, senior Zoe Harris and Noble combined for a Class LL winning time of 9:24.09.

In the 1,600-meter sprint medley, Greenwich posted a third-place finish. Kayla Egan, senior Jada Williams, senior Demi Janis and Collier put together a time of 4:24.62.

The 4×200-meter relay squad of Williams, Egan, Hanna Rifkin and Alexa Brust clocked in at 1:52.15, good for eighth place at the Class LL finals.

Harris registered a third-place finish in the 300-meter run, posting a time of 1:39.31 and Janis placed 12th in the 1,600-meter run (1:46.56).

Victoria Liu was 13th for the Cardinals in the 3,200-meter event, while Haley Townsend finished 15th in the 300 (45.02).

Egan, Brust, Granitto and Harris were seventh in the 4×400 at the Class LL finals.

On the boys’ side, Cardinals sophomore Zachary Jelinek finished fifth in the 1,000-meter run. He recorded a time of 2:3921 to earn a medal.

David Faugno, a junior, was 12th in the long jump for GHS (19-08.75). Isaac Dacres finished 16th in the 300 run in 38.59 seconds.

In the 3,200-meter event, senior Alexander Bein finished 13th in 9:55.13.

Up next for the Cardinals is next week’s State Open Championships.