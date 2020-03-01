Manware’s late goal, Yakimoff’s saves lift No. 8 Branford past No. 10 Hand, clinching top SCC/SWC seed

Here's Jack Manware's game-winner with 3.8 seconds left in Branford's 4-3 win over Hand. #cthk pic.twitter.com/Oa4V49oY5j — Michael Fornabaio (@fornabaioctp) March 1, 2020

NORTH BRANFORD — Branford’s team managers counted 58 shots for Hand on Saturday night at Northford Ice Pavilion, so 55 saves for Jared Yakimoff. The number felt a little high, but honestly not that far off.

Really, if we wanted to count, the evidence was all over Yakimoff’s white and red sweater, puck marks all over after the Hornets’ 4-3 win clinched the top seed in the SCC/SWC tournament.

“He stood on his head today,” said Jack Manware, whose power-play goal with 3.8 seconds left won it for Branford. The Hornets are defending champion in both the state and conference tournaments, and they’ll be the top seed in both. Hand will be the second seed in both.

Branford took leads of 2-0 and 3-1, taking the latter to the third period. Hand’s Joey DeAngelis scored 33 seconds into the third and Tatum Fitzmaurice scored the Tigers’ second power-play goal on their sixth try with 2:59 to go.

The Hornets got their first power play of the game with 1:13 left. They withstood a Hand breakaway chance, and Manware blasted home a shot from the center of the blue line through a screen, his second goal.

It was a lot of fun from the stands and looked a bit nerve-wracking on the ice,

“It’s a little of both,” Yakimoff said. “Definitely a little nervous going into the game; they’re a good team. It’s always fun, competitive games like that. We took a few too many penalties, but it was good.”

Branford (17-2-1, 9-0 SCC Division II) is ranked eighth in the GameTimeCT poll. Hand (17-2-1, 7-1-1) is ranked 10th, but its depth wore down the short-handed Hornets defense, and it peppered Yakimoff most of the night. Shots were 58-33 in Hand’s favor.

Jared Yakimoff, the poor soul forced to answer my favorite question after a game like this #cthk pic.twitter.com/GY5MvrOvhM — Michael Fornabaio (@fornabaioctp) March 1, 2020

Branford expects defenseman Max Manware back soon, maybe for Thursday’s conference semifinal against East Haven, at 7:30 p.m. at Bennett Rink. Hand faces North Haven at 5:30 p.m.

Coincidentally, the same four teams played the same matchups on Wednesday at Northford. Hand won 4-1, and Branford won 2-1. It made this week sort of a mini-SCC tournament a week before the real one.

If the Tigers and Hornets are to meet again, whether once or twice, it will be in a playoff final.

“We’ve got some games in front of us, so we’ll see how they play out. They’re a really good team,” Branford coach Jim DiNapoli said. “A lot of speed. They move the puck so well. They put a lot of shots on Jared; Jared was just outstanding today. We really persevered.”

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Branford goalie Jared Yakimoff was credited with 55 saves, and yeah, it was his show. Toe save on DeAngelis in the first period, all kinds of flurries and scrambles in the second, stuffing DeAngelis at the right post in the third.

BOUNCE BACK

Hand trailed by two twice, but it wasn’t something the Tigers haven’t overcome, Gonsalves said.

They trailed Mount St. Charles in Rhode Island in the third game of their season and won in overtime. They trailed Sheehan and lost in overtime on Jan. 15, their only loss until Saturday. And they trailed Cheshire early but got a 1-1 tie out of it on Feb. 1.

“Before tonight, those were the three games we were down, and we came back in every single one,” Gonsalves said. “Every single one we’ve either tied up or won the game. It’s been nothing new for these boys.

“The resiliency I saw at Mount Saint Charles was different than the state semifinals last year (an 8-2 loss to Sheehan in Division III). Same group of kids, how did they respond to getting down early? And they’ve come back, they’ve come back, they’ve come back.”

DEPTH DELAYED

Hand’s three-line roll didn’t get rolling until about 10 minutes in: DeAngelis had an equipment issue, Gonsalves said, that kept him out at the start and delayed the Tigers’ use of a third line.

QUOTABLE

“We knew it was going to be a good game. We’ve got to play disciplined next time. We knew it was going to be a good finish. It was a lot of fun the whole time. We edged it out somehow.” —Branford’s Jack Manware

BRANFORD 4, HAND 3

HAND………………..0 1 2—3

BRANFORD………..1 2 1—4

Records: Hand 17-2-1, 7-1-1 SCC/SWC Division II; Branford 17-2-1, 9-0. Goals: H—John Gagliardi, Joey DeAngelis, Tatum Fitzmaurice; B—Jack Manware 2, Spencer Engstrom 2. Assists: H—Teddy Licari 2, Ethan Massey, Fitzmaurice, Brendan Ryan, Gagliardi; B—Danny Farricielli 2, Engstrom 2, Manware, Chris Donadio. Goalies: H—Eric Dillner (29 saves); B—Jared Yakimoff (55). Shots: H—58; B—33.