Mahoney, New Canaan top Darien in return from quarantine

NEW CANAAN — Maybe practice is overrated.

After spending the last two weeks in quarantine and holding one workout before its first game, the New Canaan girls lacrosse team knocked off rival Darien 7-5 Thursday at Dunning Field.

The defense, which featured a 10-save performance from junior goalie Claire Mahoney, set the tone for the Rams, who managed to hold the typically high-octane Blue Wave attack in check.

Staying in a flow, and their natural chemistry, helped the Rams get through the past two weeks, after being shut down due to a positive COVID-19 test on the team.

“When we found out (about the quarantine), I was bummed because I was really looking forward to starting the season,” Mahoney said. “We have a really good group of girls and we held each other accountable during that two-week period. Because we all took the initiative to improve ourselves, and we have really good chemistry, we were able to come out on fire.”

New Canaan coach Kristin Woods called the last two weeks “a whirlwind,” but said the players were able to go with the flow as they did individual workouts, watched film, and held Zoom meetings.

“After two years of not being on Dunning, everybody was ready to play the game today,” Woods said.

“They looked strong,” Darien coach Lisa Lindley said of the Rams. “They didn’t look like they had a two-week hiatus, so credit to them for that.”

Darien (3-1) had a 20-game win streak against Connecticut opponents snapped. The Wave’s last in-state loss was to New Canaan in the 2018 Class L semifinals, and that defeat ended a 107-game Connecticut winning streak.

“Our biggest issue today, and it has been a recurring theme, is a lack of leadership,” Lindley said. “I have a lot of young kids who are making a ton of mistakes, which is part of the growing process. So we need the upperclassmen to take charge of the game and set the tone.”

Junior goalie Shea Dolce, who was the Wave’s starter as a freshman in 2019, was a bright spot, collecting 10 saves to keep Darien within striking distance.

“Shea played excellent and Ryan Hapgood played well, but no one else on my team played well,” Lindley said. “They need to improve individually and we need to improve as a team.”

Kaleigh Harden nets one for New Canaan. Rams lead Darien 6-4 #ctglax ⁦@GameTimeCT⁩ pic.twitter.com/VYACjI8q0a — Dave Stewart (@DStewartSports) April 22, 2021

Juniors Dillyn Patten and Kaleigh Harden each scored twice for New Canaan, while the sophomore Hapgood scored twice for Darien.

Patten scored two of the Rams’ first-half goals, including the go-ahead strike with 3:42 remaining. Hollis Mulry netted a man-up goal 28 seconds into the second half, and Kaleigh Harden followed with her first score 29 seconds later to make it 5-2.

The Wave stayed close, but couldn’t get any closer than two goals the rest of the way, as New Canaan’s defense, which was led by McKenna Harden, Courtney O’Connell and Emma Schuh, was in control.

“No matter what’s happening, we stick together,” Mahoney said. “Everybody is so good about holding each other accountable but also lifting each other up. Darien has great dodgers and great players, but because we were able to stick together, we were able to keep them out and hold our own.”

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Claire Mahoney, New Canaan: Making her first start as the Rams’ top goalie, the junior faced a tough test and came through with a great game.

QUOTABLE

“She’s extraordinary. Claire is so determined and so hard working. She’s improved so much since I had her as a goalie in the fifth grade. Her dedication and hard work in the offseason has put her at that level.” — New Canaan coach Kristin Woods on goalie Claire Mahoney

NEW CANAAN 7, DARIEN 5

DARIEN 2 3 — 5

NEW CANAAN 3 4 — 7

Scoring: Darien: Ryan Hapgood 2g; Molly McGuckin 1g; Colette Quinn 1g; Kate Avitable 1g; New Canaan: Dillyn Patten 2g; Kaleigh Harden 2g; Hollis Mulry 1g, 1a; Quinn McKiernan 1g, 1a; Cailtin Tully 2a; Devon Russell 1g; Goalies: D – Shea Dolce 10 saves; NC – Claire Mahoney 10 saves.

Records: Darien (3-1 overall, 3-1 FCIAC), New Canaan (1-0 overall, 1-0 FCIAC)