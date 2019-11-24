Lyman Memorial defeats Hale Ray to win consecutive titles

EAST HAVEN — It would be easy to dismiss Lyman Memorial’s 3-0 win against Hale-Ray in the title match on Saturday as simply more of the same from the defending state champions.

Afterall, coach Amanda Nappi’s Bulldogs were appearing in the Class S final for the fifth straight year — and were looking for their second straight championship and third title in the last four years — before a large bipartisan crowd at East Haven.

Nappi saw her third-seeded team’s 25-16, 25-15, 25-17 victory over coach Sue Miner’s fourth-seeded club as much more than that.

“When you get an opportunity to play for a state championship, and we talked as a team about this, you are playing for your seniors,” Nappi said. “We have an incredible senior class of five players (Emily Tingley, Indigo Hevner, Jessica Peruccio, Katina Nanos, Madison Attardi) that really committed themselves to volleyball the last five years. Now they are graduating as champions.”

Helen Megson earned Connecticut High School Coaches Association Most Valuable Player honors after the junior put together a 15-kill, 15-dig performance.

“I’m so proud of my seniors,” Megson said. “They are my best friends and we made it here together with everyone on the team. I’m so happy.”

Lyman Memorial was able to put together that one big rally in each set that carried it to its fourth 3-0 sweep of opponents in the state tournament.

“Pushing service runs, not with just one player, is a strength for us as a team,” Nappi said. “Push a service run and then play defense.”

An Attardi kill got a side out for the Bulldogs down 12-8 in the first set. Anna Mathewson stepped to the stripe and delivered seven straight winners, before a pair of Brianna DelloIacono digs for the Noise extended a point and Erin Molkenthin hammered home a spike to slow the change in momentum.

Hale-Ray wasn’t able to answer with a run of its own.

“They had great execution,” Miner said of Lyman Memorial. “A diversified offense is hard to defend. Even when we knew what to expect, it was much more difficult because they executed as well as they did.”

As much as this team of Bulldogs put their mark on the title, also noteworthy was how they were able to fend off the Noise from Hale-Ray.

“Credit to Hale-Ray,” Nappi said. “They came out and extended a lot of rallies. They forced us to stay on the attack. We knew they were a tough defensive out. Credit to my girls as well, they matched that defensive intensity and tried to stay on the attack. It was a great offensive night for us as well.”

The Bulldogs saw Katina Nanos put together a three-point run, following multiple-points stays by April Beckwith and Megson, to take a 13-6 lead in the second set.

The Noises’ Brooke Praskievicz had a fabulous bump to get serve to Molly Burns, who made it 13-10 with an ace, and then Jackie Parker took the deficit to 14-13.

Tingley had four winners, two coming off roundhouse spikes from Callie Nanos, before Megson served out the 25-15 win.

The match was filled with long rallies, none more exciting that at 6-4 Bulldogs in the third set.

The Noise’s Mia Carta, Parker and DelloIacono dug balls off the floor, as did the Dogs’ Mathewson, Kayla Goins and Megson. The point went to Lyman Memorial when a spike went off the blocker and out of bounds.

“We have played more five-set matches (5) this year than in the entire tenure of my coaching,” Miner said. “That is a testament to the grit, hustle, and trust in each other the players have. They battle every set until the very last point. I’m so proud of each player.”

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Lyman Memorial’s Helen Megson came up with the important kills or dig everytime Hale-Ray challenged. A junior outside hitter, Megson finished the match with 15 kills and 15 digs to earn MVP honors from the Connecticut High School Coaches Association.

QUOTABLE

“I’m excited that they (five seniors) had the opportunity to win a state championship together, and have that be their legacy.” — Lyman Memorial coach Amanda Nappi

LYMAN MEMORIAL 3, Hale-Ray 0

HALE-RAY 16 15 17—0

LYMAN MEMORIAL 25 25 25—3

Hale-Ray: Brianna DelloIacono 5 kills, 6 digs, Mia Carta 20 digs, Brooke Praskievicz 9 digs, Molly Burns 7 assists, Rachel Gentile 3 kills. Lyman Memorial: Callie Nanos 9 kills, Anna Mathewson 19 digs, Helen Megson 15 kills, 15 digs, Fallon Bailey 7 kills, Indigo Hevner 39 assists, Katina Nanos 14 digs, Kayla Goins 7 digs, Brianna Ibbitson 6 kills, 3 blocks. Records: Hale Ray (22-5); Lyman Memorial (21-3)

No. 4 Hale Ray (22-4) vs No. 3 Lyman Memorial (20-3)

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME APPEARANCES

Hale-Ray: 4th appearance, 1-2 overall. 2016 lost to Lyman Memorial 3-0; 1985 lost to Stamford Catholic 3-0; 1982 def. Ellington 3-1.

Lyman Memorial: 6th appearance 2-3 overall. 2018 def. Coventry 3-1; 2017 lost to Coventry 3-1; 2016 def. Hale-Ray 3-0; 2015 lost to Coventry 3-2; 2013 lost to Morgan 3-0.