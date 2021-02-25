O’Reardon, Hackett spark Lyman Hall past Guilford; Trojans off blazing start

GUILFORD — It has been five years since Lyman Hall finished a boys’ basketball season with a record over .500.

Back in 2016, the Trojans finished 12-11. Ever since, the program has won no more than eight games with that coming in 2018.

But in this shortened season, Lyman Hall is off to a great start, winning its fifth game in as many outings Wednesday night as the Trojans hung on to beat Guilford, 47-42.

“These kids are hard-working kids and they’ve been playing together for years,” Lyman Hall coach Rob Ruys said. “They really care about each other and they want to have a great season. They are working their tails off.”

And for most of the first half, it looked like Lyman Hall would blow the Grizzles out in their own gym, taking a quick 23-5 lead. The Trojans were able to work perfect back-door plays for baskets and Guilford struggled from the floor.

But the tide turned from that point as the Grizzlies took a 23-5 lead after going on a 16-2 spurt over 7:33, stretching from the first quarter into the second. However, a pair of 3-pointers by Jake Ciocca (13 points) from the left side and a pair of baskets by Justin Hess (game-high 24 points) closed out the first half as Guilford pulled within six at the break, 25-19.

“We didn’t change a lot,” Guilford coach Jeff DeMaio said. “We began to do what we were supposed to do. It’s what we worked on in practice and saw on film. And we started to get hot.”

The Grizzles continued their comeback in the third quarter going on a 10-4 run with Hess canning a trey from the left corner to deadlock things at 29-29 with 2:23 remaining in the period.

“We let them back in,” Ruys said. “We were playing great defense, but we took some bad shots and they capitalized on it.”

Just 19 seconds later, Luke O’Reardon (11 points) scored for Lyman Hall, which never relinquished the lead after that. Justin Hackett (18 points) scored the next five points of the contest to give the Trojans a 35-29 lead with 7:09 to play.

“They know we have a down-low core and they started doubling us,” O’Reardon said. “Any time you play a team that is well-coached, you know they are going to take things away and we had to go to the next thing.”

Lyman Hall’s lead remained between three and six points the rest of the night.

“They were in a position where they had to foul us,” Ruys said. “We weren’t going to take any bad shots. Be strong with the ball and make our free throws.”

Still, Guilford had one big chance with six seconds left, but Jack Stanton’s shot from behind the 3-point arc was short and clanked off the front of the rim.

“We got a look — and not a bad look — to tie it and probably send it to overtime,” DeMaio said. “Great effort.”

Jayden Collingham iced things for the Trojans with a pair of free throws.

Guilford fell to 2-4 with the defeat.

“We have a one-point loss at Hand and five-point losses to Branford and tonight,” DeMaio said. “We just have to get over the hump. It’s hard to win when you have two guys do most of your scoring and you’re chasing 18 early.”

Lyman Hall 47, Guilford 42

Lyman Hall (5-0). 21 4 9 13 — 47

Guilford. 3 16 10 13 — 42

Lyman Hall (5-0)

Lucas O’Reardon 3 0 5-6 11, Tyler Voisine 4 0 0-0 8, Jayden Collingham 2 0 4-4 8, Brady Campbell 1 0 0-2 2, Justin Hackett 6 0 6-8 18

Guilford

Theo Freeman 0 1 0-0 3, Justin Hess 7 2 4-6 24, Jake Ciocca 1 3 2-3 13, Kevin Goldberg 1 0 0-0 2