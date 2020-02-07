Fairfield Prep coach Ryan Lyddy against Hillhouse in 2018. Fairfield Prep coach Ryan Lyddy against Hillhouse in 2018. Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Christian Abraham / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Lyddy resigns after decade-long run as Fairfield Prep soccer coach 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

Ryan Lyddy has resigned after 10 seasons as Fairfield Prep’s soccer coach. The news was first reported on the school’s website.

Lyddy went 133-43-40 during his decade-long tenure in charge of his alma mater. That includes four Southern Connecticut Conference tournament championships (2011, 2012, 2014 and 2018), two other trips to the finals and an appearance in the 2012 Class LL state championship game against Norwalk.

The Jesuits also reached the Class LL state semifinals in 2016 and qualified for postseason play every season under Lyddy. He is currently the coaching director of the Newtown Soccer Club.

Lyddy, who graduated in 1993, went on to play Dean College and Western Connecticut State. He coached Prep’s freshman team for six seasons before becoming the varsity head coach.

“My two girls are now in 7th and 9th grade. Time flies and I want to make sure I spend as much time with them at home before they head off into the world,” said Lyddy in a release from the school. “I don’t want to miss a moment of their high school careers.”