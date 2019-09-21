Ludlowe uses balanced attack, rolls over Westhill

James Bourque of Ludlowe talks about the Falcons first win #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/Dqi501ejGT — Scott Ericson (@EricsonSports) September 21, 2019

STAMFORD — As Ludlowe has built up its football program the last few seasons, one of the last things to come has been the ability to put teams away late in games.

That was not an issue Saturday afternoon as the Falcons finished strong, scoring 14 points in the fourth quarter en route to a 35-0 trouncing of Westhill at J. Walter Kennedy Stadium.

“Win or lose we are getting better each week. Hopefully by the end of the year, we are a really dangerous team,” Ludlowe coach Mitch Ross said. “We are making positive steps each week. All of our seniors got in today. We had a number of players score touchdowns. It is good for us to be in a game that’s not a one-point game. It lets us coaches live a little bit longer.”

Five different players scored touchdowns for Ludlowe.

The Falcons got on the board with just under two minutes left in the first quarter on a 13-yard run by James Bourque, going up 8-0 after a 2-point conversion pass.

Borque scores on 13 yard draw. 8-0 Ludlowe 1:44 left in first #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/ZtZolY2fvx — Scott Ericson (@EricsonSports) September 21, 2019

In the second quarter, Carlos Moreno ran the ball in from the 5-yard line, making it 15-0 at the half.

Ludlowe opened the third quarter on a scoring drive, capped by an 11-yard pass from Quin Pavoz to Dylan Fragomeni.

The teams then exchanged punts the rest of the third quarter.

Looking to finish strong, Ludlowe got another touchdown pass from Pavoz, this one to Drew Smith.

Ludlowe TD catch by Smith. 28-0 Falcons 8:24 left #cthsfb pic.twitter.com/wcgAnuZ24q — Scott Ericson (@EricsonSports) September 21, 2019

Late in the fourth, backup quarterback Jake Fratarcangeli hit senior David Ruiz-Macheret for a17-yard catch and run for a touchdown.

Westhill was never able to establish much of an offensive flow and the defense, while good at times, was not able to consistently get off the field.

“We have to figure it out,” Westhill coach Joe DeVellis said. “I’m obviously not doing something right if we can’t come out and execute on offense and we don’t have much fight on defense. At the end of the day, that’s coming back to me. I have to figure out what we are doing wrong and we have to fix it. Otherwise it’s going to be a long year.”

PLAYER OF THE GAME

James Bourque, Ludlowe. The senior running back found room to run all game while also splitting out wide and catching a few passes, leading a balanced Ludlowe attack.

QUOTABLE

“We came in and we knew (Westhill) was a solid team but we really wanted to make a statement,” Bourque said. “It’s a hot day out here and a lot of guys were cramping but that gave a lot of other guys the opportunities and guys stepped up. We played a great game and shared the wealth. We had five touchdowns from five different players. That’s awesome.”

LUDLOWE 35, WESTHILL 0

LUDLOWE 8 7 6 14—35

WESTHILL 0 0 0 0—0

L—James Bourque 13 run (Dylan Fragomeni pass Jake Fratarcangeli)

L—Carlos Moreno 5 run (Nolan Izzo kick)

L—Fragomeni 11 pass Quin Pavoz (kick failed)

L—Drew Smith 10 pass Pavoz (Izzo kick)

L—David Ruiz-Macheret 17 pass Fratarcangeli (Izzo kick)

Records: L 1-1; W 0-2