Two-point conversion with 18.2 seconds left lifts Ludlowe by Norwalk

Norwalk High School quarterback Kyle Gordon avoids a tackle in a game against Fairfield Ludlowe High school, played at Norwalk. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019

NORWALK — The Norwalk football team had seen this movie before.

And the Bears didn’t care for the ending the second time around either.

It was deja vu and heartache Friday night as Ludlowe scored a touchdown and two-point conversion with 18.2 seconds left to defeat Norwalk 43-42 at Sam Testa Memorial Field.

It was the second straight season that Ludlowe topped Norwalk 43-42. Last season, the Falcons stormed back from 21 points down.

On Friday night, the scenario differed but the pain was just as bad.

After Norwalk senior quarterback Kyle Gordon scored his third touchdown of the evening on a 40-yard run with 10:03 to play and Vasilios Kiriazidis added a 33-yard extra point, the Bears led 35-27.

However, Ludlowe responded with a 65-yard march capped by James Bourque’s 11-yard run. Bourque’s two-point conversion run made it 35-35 with 6:20 to go.

But Gordon had more heroics in his arsenal. He scored his fourth touchdown from 4 yards out with 4:00 left for a 42-35 lead.

Ludlowe, however, never stopped believing.

The Falcons converted a fourth-and-9 at the Norwalk 24 as Bourque ran for 19 yards with 44.5 seconds left. That led to Carlos Moreno’s 5-yard TD run with 18.2 seconds left to close to 42-41.

Ludlowe had missed two two-point tries early in the contest, but the Falcons were going for the win.

“We have 400 plays in our playbook,” Ludlowe coach Mitchell Ross said.

That left Bourque (17 carries, 141 yards, most out of the wildcat) running toward the right side on another run-pass option with the huge Norwalk defensive line chasing him.

“I saw an opening and went. The offensive line was terrific for me tonight. What an awesome ending,” Bourque said. “Adrenline was kicking in. I’m sure I’ll feel sore Saturday, but winning like this is so fun.”

And so, Ludlowe is 2-2 after going 7-3 last year.

“We didn’t make it easy on ourselves,” Ross said. “This is our fifth one-point victory in two seasons. We win nailbiters. I believe in the odds. If we have fourth down and 7 yards or less, we’re going for it. No matter where we are on the field. I have a great punter. I have a great kicker. But I feel that fourth downs and two-point conversions are 50 percent plays. All I ask of the kids is this: Just be athletes and do your job.”

As for Norwalk (2-2), this is a great film it doesn’t want to review again.

“Give Ludlowe credit. This ending was a mirror image of last year,” Norwalk coach Sean Ireland said. “Our offense and Kyle (Gordon) were great. We had some missed assignments on defense. We knew the plays Ludlowe was running. We just didn’t stop them. That’s on me. I have to coach them better, but we’ll be alright. We will bounce back.”

LUDLOWE 43, NORWALK 42

LUDLOWE7 12 8 16—43

NORWALK7 7 14 14—42

Nor—Camryn Edwards 23 pass from Kyle Gordon (Vasilios Kiriazidis kick)

Lud—Carlos Moreno 13 run (Nolan Izzo kick)

Nor—Gordon 20 run (Kiriazidis kick)

Lud—James Bourque 10 run (pass failed)

Lud—James Bourque 10 run (pass failed)

Nor—Gordon 20 run (Kiriazidis kick)

Lud—James Bourque 10 run (pass failed)

Nor—Gordon 8 run (Kiriazidis kick)

Lud—Bourque 3 run (Fleming pass from Bourque)

Nor—Lomorris House 61 run (Kiriazidis kick)

Nor—Gordon 40 run (Kiriazidis kick)

Lud—Bourque 11 run (Bourque run)

Nor—Gordon 4 run (Kiriazidis kick)

Lud—Carlos Moreno 5 run (Bourque run)

Records: Ludlowe 2-2, 2-1 FCIAC; Norwalk 2-2, 1-2 FCIAC