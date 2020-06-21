Lorenzo Washington transferring from Sacred Heart

Guard Lorenzo Washington announced on his Instagram account on Friday that he was transferring from Sacred Heart back to The Patrick School in Hillside, New Jersey for his senior season.

“Let go my past, im movin’ on, everything new, ain’t nothin’ old. … Thank you Sacred Heart.”

Washington played at The Patrick School as a freshman before transferring to Sacred Heart. He played for the Hearts the last two seasons.

The 6-foot guard averaged 24.5 points, 5.1 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 steals per game for the Naugatuck Valley League regular-season champions. Washington shot 50 percent from 2-point range and 45 percent from 3-point range. He was selected the Register/GameTimeCT all-state team.

Washington lost just one game at Sacred Heart – his final one in the NVL tournament semifinals to Holy Cross. That snapped the Hearts’ 125-game league winning streak.

Sacred Heart coach Jon Carroll declined comment on Washington’s transfer.