Lineman Challenge notes: Pszczolkowski uses his speed

BERLIN — Amid all the hauling weights downfield, bench-pressing 185 pounds and shoving a truck several dozen yards down the parking lot at Sage Park, there was the agility course.

Run through nine tires. Run around and between five upturned garbage pails. Hop sideways over several pads. Run straightaway over several more.

“I love that,” said Southington defensive end Austin Pszczolkowski, who had the fastest time on that course Saturday, 17.25 seconds. “I’ve always been naturally a little bit speedier. It definitely felt great, felt natural to me. I’m trying to get my strength up.”

Pszczolkowski also plays some receiver on offense and will have a chance to get back to doing that in the fall when CIAC football returns.

“There’s a sense of normality, I think,” this summer, Pszczolkowski said.

“We did an (independent league in fall 2020), and we managed to get I think three games out of that. We’ve been practicing, working, just like it would be in a normal season. That’s just how we do it in Southington, you know? We’ve been lifting every morning during the summer, Monday-Tuesday-Thursday-Friday, passing leagues, lineman challenges.”

Pszczolkowski hopes to have a chance to play in college; he’d like to go to Central Connecticut. In the meantime he had fun with his teammates on Saturday, winning the overall competition.

“You’ve got to love it,” Pszczolkowski said. “Southington football is competing, everything competitive, just getting after it.”

