Lineman Challenge notes: Fairfield Prep feeling young but talented

BERLIN — No one got a CIAC football season or a state-championship run last fall, a tackle football season ruined by a pandemic. Some teams got some independent games, but Fairfield Prep was not among them.

“I keep talking about last year,” senior defensive lineman Jack Mullen said Saturday at the Berlin Lineman Challenge. “Last year we had the once-in-a-decade team that could’ve gone to states. It’s disappointing that we didn’t get to do it. This year, we’ve got a lot of young guys.”

The only other senior on the Jesuits’ line this fall is Karsten Kaminski.

“We have some really talented guys,” Kaminski said. “Some of our strongest guys (are young). … We still have some big upperclassmen.”

GROWING TOGETHER

The day was good for team bonding, Mullen said. Fairfield Prep was one of a few schools that entered two separate teams Saturday so brought plenty of athletes.

“We’ve had a lot of fun out there. It’s nice weather, beautiful weather,” Mullen said. “This is kind of the weather you want for this type of thing. When I did it back in 2019, it was a 90-degree day.”

It pushed through the 70s toward 80 by midday, when things wrapped up.

