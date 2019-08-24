Lindgren, Czepiga among six to be inducted in Amity Alumni Athletic Hall of Fame

The Amity Alumni Athletic Hall of Fame will induct six new members at the annual Amity Hall of Fame / Hall of Honor Dinner on Thursday October 24, 2019 at Grassy Hill Country Club in Orange CT at 5:30 p.m.

The 2019 inductees include:

Gary Lindgren , ice hockey coach and school counselor

Patricia Mascia, girls basketball and field hockey coach and physical education teacher

Dawn Stanton, Class of 1986, girls indoor and outdoor track and field

Ted Czepiga, Class of 2004, football and lacrosse

Chris Diette, Class of 2004, swimming and lacrosse

, Class of 2004, swimming and lacrosse Amanda (Vargo) Zapatka, Class of 2004, soccer and basketball.

The dinner tickets for this event are $50 in advance with a purchase deadline of October 8th.

Make checks made payable to the Amity Alumni Athletic Hall of Fame and send to: Amity High School Athletic Department. Att. Lori Bonney, 25 Newton Rd., Woodbridge, CT 06525.