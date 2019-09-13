GameTime CT

Connecticut's premier high school sports website

Football

Liberda interception, run seal Berlin win over Tolland

|

Image 1of/16

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 16
Berlin’s Zach Hrubeic dives over a pile vs. Tolland on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at Berlin high school. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Berlin’s Zach Hrubeic dives over a pile vs. Tolland on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at Berlin high school. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 2 of 16
Berlin’s Daniel Lynch forces a fumble vs. Tolland at Berlin high school on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Berlin’s Daniel Lynch forces a fumble vs. Tolland at Berlin high school on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 3 of 16
Tolland’s Ryan Carlson rushes the ball against Berlin at Berlin high school on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Tolland’s Ryan Carlson rushes the ball against Berlin at Berlin high school on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 4 of 16
Tolland’s Nico Carneiro celebrates after the defense held Berlin on 4th down at Berlin high school on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Tolland’s Nico Carneiro celebrates after the defense held Berlin on 4th down at Berlin high school on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 5 of 16
Berlin’s Zach Hrubeic runs the ball vs. Tolland on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at Berlin high school. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Berlin’s Zach Hrubeic runs the ball vs. Tolland on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at Berlin high school. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 6 of 16
Tolland’s Ryan Carlson rushes the ball against Berlin at Berlin high school on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Tolland’s Ryan Carlson rushes the ball against Berlin at Berlin high school on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 7 of 16
Berlin’s Justin Skates throws a pass at Berlin high school on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Berlin’s Justin Skates throws a pass at Berlin high school on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 8 of 16
Berlin’s Nicholas Jutras lines up to block at Berlin high school on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Berlin’s Nicholas Jutras lines up to block at Berlin high school on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 9 of 16
Tolland’s Aidan Clark throws a pass at Berlin high school on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Tolland’s Aidan Clark throws a pass at Berlin high school on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 10 of 16
Berlin’s Jonathan D’Amore makes a tackle at Berlin high school on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Berlin’s Jonathan D’Amore makes a tackle at Berlin high school on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 11 of 16
Berlin’s Zach Hrubiec points after the defense holds on 4th down at Berlin high school on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Berlin’s Zach Hrubiec points after the defense holds on 4th down at Berlin high school on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 12 of 16
Berlin’s Jamie Palmese runs the ball vs. Tolland at Berlin high school on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Berlin’s Jamie Palmese runs the ball vs. Tolland at Berlin high school on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 13 of 16
Tolland’s Brady Gordon celebrates after making a tackle vs. Berlin at Berlin high school on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Tolland’s Brady Gordon celebrates after making a tackle vs. Berlin at Berlin high school on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 14 of 16
Tolland coach Scott Cady at Berlin high school on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Tolland coach Scott Cady at Berlin high school on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 15 of 16
Tolland coach Scott Cady at Berlin high school on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Tolland coach Scott Cady at Berlin high school on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Image 16 of 16
Berlin played against Tolland at Berlin high school on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
Berlin played against Tolland at Berlin high school on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (Pete Paguaga, Hearst Connecticut Media)
BERLIN — Adam Liberda’s interception set up his own 22-yard touchdown run with 2:31 remaining, and Berlin held on to beat Tolland 14-8 Thursday night at Sage Park to open the 2019 season.

Tolland turned the ball over on downs with 1:18 to play, but Berlin had to take a safety with 20 seconds left after a low snap on a punt attempt.

The Eagles got the ball near midfield on the free kick, but Danny Lynch ran down quarterback Aidan Clark for a game-ending sack.

Berlin (1-0) blocked both an extra-point and a field-goal attempt by Clark for Tolland (0-1).

This story will be updated.

Hotfix: Switch Entry Category Links to Community Pages