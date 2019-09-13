Liberda interception, run seal Berlin win over Tolland

Tolland turned the ball over on downs with 1:18 to play, but Berlin had to take a safety with 20 seconds left after a low snap on a punt attempt.
The Eagles got the ball near midfield on the free kick, but Danny Lynch ran down quarterback Aidan Clark for a game-ending sack.
Berlin (1-0) blocked both an extra-point and a field-goal attempt by Clark for Tolland (0-1).
This story will be updated.
Berlin scores as Adam Liberda rushes in from 22 yards out #cthsfb XP good
231 left in game
Berlin 14, Tolland 6 pic.twitter.com/SjxO9d3Wi2
