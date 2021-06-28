Less competition, focused training during pandemic leads to record-setting track and field performances

3 1 of 3 Gregory Vasil / For Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Gregory Vasil / For Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 3





Record-setting performances during the boys and girls CIAC Class and State Open outdoor track and field meets aren’t an uncommon occurrence.

But as many of Connecticut’s elite boys and girls track and field athletes prepare to compete in the NASF National Outdoor Track Meet in Oregon this week, it is hard to overlook the fact a combined 19 boys and girls CIAC records fall during the recent CIAC outdoor season.

Track and field athletes entered the outdoor season coming off the past 14 months where the typical development and improvements that occur were impacted by COVID-19 — the 2020 outdoor track season was cancelled and the CIAC only allowed a limited indoor season.

Overall, State Open and Class meets combined, there were 10 boys’ records that fell and nine girls’ records that were set.

“I think the scarce opportunities for competition over the winter season actually allowed better physical preparation for a spring season,” Conard track coach Ron Knapp said. “At least for track athletes, they didn’t need a ‘break’ between seasons and were eager and not weary from competing all the time.

“I think for track athletes they finally trained to race instead of racing to train. That has always been a core concept of my coaching philosophy at Conard. And the fewer opportunities to race put the right amount of importance on those few races so that athletes were able to properly focus. As for field events, the fewer records were a result of a strong progression by a select few who were also able to concentrate their energies for maximum performances.”

Gavin Sherry, who broke the 1,600 state record in 4:01.88, was surprised at first when he started breaking records. But thinking back on it now, he believes what he accomplished was inevitable with all the hard work he put into it.

“Although the pandemic did make 2020 a really tough year in terms of racing, I believe that the reason I was able to have so much success in this recent meet was because of the time that the pandemic created for training,” Sherry said. “From the moment we heard that the 2020 outdoor season was essentially cancelled, my brother (twin brother Callum) and I immediately got to work in creating a super solid base for what we hoped would be an amazing cross country season.

“Already at peak fitness, we stepped away from the track and onto the trails, building mileage, strengthening the VO2, and increasing our overall body strength in general. Because there was no outdoor season, we had extra time to do that, and it allowed us to get super strong by the time cross country rolled around. Unfortunately, the racing opportunities for both cross country and indoor track were not very good, and our massive base seemed to be getting in the way of our speed as well. But as we started to cut down the mileage in the outdoor season and increased the speed work, we were already beginning to see the payoff of our long base building process.”

When Sherry, a junior, and his team hit their stretch of outdoor dual meets, they were running one to two per week for about four weeks and the consistent competition helped push Sherry and his brother.

“This is the process I like to call ‘racing into shape’, where you get used to the feeling of racing over the course of the season and get stronger with every race,” Sherry said. “After I ran that 4:08 in Class L, I could tell that I was super fit and ready to drop a very fast 1600. Over the next week, I just did a lot of visualization in my head and I trusted the work that I had done to get to this point, and in the race, I just knew that I had it in me to keep pushing from the 700 meters and on.

“After thinking about all the work I’ve done and how I got to that point, it’s not like it came out of nowhere. Consistent hard work compounds over time to build something special, and that is how I plan to continue training after the Nationals meet and into next year. I’m excited to continue pushing the limits of what I am capable of. It’s what I love to do.”

Mariella Schweitzer of Barlow was surprised she was able to break records in the Class MM and State Open 300 hurdles.

“I remember telling myself before COVID had begun that my goal was to break just 44 seconds by the end of my senior year for the 300 hurdles,” Schwitzer said. “Now, as a junior, I’ve almost broken 43 seconds. I honestly didn’t even know what the state 300 hurdles records were before I ran, because I assumed I would never be fast enough to break them. I think that type of mindset is what made me so much better for this season. I wasn’t fixating on breaking any type of records, and instead just focused on running as fast as I could. I don’t think I allow myself to get too wrapped up in things in general with track.

“When COVID happened I wasn’t sulking about how I was going to miss such a great track season but instead focused on training and preparing for whenever the next season was going to be. I didn’t allow COVID to make me take a break from training, even when tracks were closed I was running in my backyard and practicing hurdles on my patio.”

Schweitzer believes that a large break from a season (no 2020 outdoor season) allowed her to work on her hurdle technique and improve overall as an athlete.

“I also began lifting last year and definitely as a result of having to do workouts on my own became more organized when it came to training,:” Schweitzer said. “All throughout the winter season and outdoor season this year I felt more in tune with my workouts and running in general, which I think is a result of learning to train so independently over COVID, which I believed allowed me to improve so much as an athlete this season.”

BOYS RECORDS SET

Nick Bendtsen (Wolcott): Set Class M records in 1600 (4:08.44) and 3200 (9:17.48).

Ryan Farrell (Cheshire): Set State Open record in 800 (1:50.58)

Gary Moore Jr. (Hillhouse): Set State Open record in discus (188-7) and Class L record in discus (186-5)

Pat Oatman (RHAM): Set Class MM record in pole vault (15-0)

Gavin Sherry (Conard): At the State Open, set the state and meet record in the 1600 (4:01.88) and a meet record in the 3200 (8:59.80). Set meet records at Class L in the 1600 (4:08.47) and the 3200 (9:03.29)

GIRLS RECORDS SET

Shea Greene (Weston): Set meet records at the State Open in the javelin (154-0) and at Class M in the javelin (144-4).

Anna Keeley (Fairfield Ludlowe): Set the Class LL record in the 1600 (4:50.08)

Leah Moore (Hillhouse): Set the Class MM record in the shot put (42-11.50)

Mariella Schweitzer (Barlow): Set records at the State Open in the 300 hurdles (43.18) and the Class MM 300 hurdles (43.28)

Chloe Scrimgeour (Conard): At Class L, set a meet record in the 3200 (10:15.45).

Alanna Smith (Danbury): Set a Class LL record in the 200 (24.85).

Jessica Starr (East Hampton): At Class S set a meet record in the 300 hurdles (44.84).