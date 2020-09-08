Legislators urge Gov. Lamont to help find a path to football

State legislators from both sides of the aisle have urged Gov. Ned Lamont to help facilitate talks that might lead to a high school football season in Connecticut.

Two open letters to Lamont suggested that he meet with the CIAC and the state Department of Public Health to work out a path to play amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At the very least,” read a letter from House Democrats, dated Tuesday, “we ask that the conversation between DPH and CIAC be continued so that parents, athletes and administrators can be on the same page regarding the rationale for decision making for each of the Fall sports.”

Stakeholders should remain at the table so we can give high school football a shot at a season. @ChipSalvestrini @CoachTieri pic.twitter.com/iTJp4LczsP — David Arconti (@StateRepArconti) September 8, 2020

Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz, a Democrat, is Berlin’s football coach.

The state’s Phase 2 reopening rules have allowed football games and practices, along with other higher-risk sports, since July 6.

“As you are aware, Connecticut youth have been playing football along with all other team sports over the past several months,” said the letter from the House Republican Office, dated Monday, “and this has not led to a spike in our infection rate.”

CT Senate Republicans are questioning the administration's recommendation to cancel contact football this fall. Time and again we receive public health guidance from the administration with no explanation of what metrics they are using to make their decisions. pic.twitter.com/UGxLYJ2Hwo — CT Senate Republicans (@CTSenateGOP) September 8, 2020

The CIAC announced on Friday that it would not hold 11-on-11 football competition this fall after DPH once again said it wouldn’t recommend playing, citing the sport’s higher risk for the spread of COVID-19.

Players from at least 25 teams are expected to assemble at the state Capitol for a rally on Wednesday in support of playing this fall. The event has been moved back to 5 p.m. after briefly being set for noon.

5 pm tomorrow evening, we take back our season. Remember to:

•Wear a mask

•Socially distance as much as absolutely possible

•be respectful

•bring team gear and posters!!! Let’s make this one for the books.@ctdph @GovNedLamont @GameTimeCT @amityathletics #letusplayCT — (@cameronluciano_) September 8, 2020

A Sunday rally in West Hartford was more impromptu but still drew over 100 players and a similar-sized crowd of parents and other supporters. Monday brought a rally in New Canaan.