GameTime CT

Connecticut's premier high school sports website

Scorestream Winter Sports + Football Banner

Football

Legislators urge Gov. Lamont to help find a path to football

|

CT state representatives David Arconti (D-Danbury) and Nicole Klarides-Ditra (R-Beacon Falls/Derby/Seymour) are among those signing letters urging Gov. Ned Lamont to allow football.

State legislators from both sides of the aisle have urged Gov. Ned Lamont to help facilitate talks that might lead to a high school football season in Connecticut.

Two open letters to Lamont suggested that he meet with the CIAC and the state Department of Public Health to work out a path to play amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At the very least,” read a letter from House Democrats, dated Tuesday, “we ask that the conversation between DPH and CIAC be continued so that parents, athletes and administrators can be on the same page regarding the rationale for decision making for each of the Fall sports.”

Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz, a Democrat, is Berlin’s football coach.

The state’s Phase 2 reopening rules have allowed football games and practices, along with other higher-risk sports, since July 6.

“As you are aware, Connecticut youth have been playing football along with all other team sports over the past several months,” said the letter from the House Republican Office, dated Monday, “and this has not led to a spike in our infection rate.”

The CIAC announced on Friday that it would not hold 11-on-11 football competition this fall after DPH once again said it wouldn’t recommend playing, citing the sport’s higher risk for the spread of COVID-19.

Players from at least 25 teams are expected to assemble at the state Capitol for a rally on Wednesday in support of playing this fall. The event has been moved back to 5 p.m. after briefly being set for noon.

A Sunday rally in West Hartford was more impromptu but still drew over 100 players and a similar-sized crowd of parents and other supporters. Monday brought a rally in New Canaan.