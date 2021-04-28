Lee hired as new athletic director of Greens Farms Academy

The next head of athletics at Greens Farms Academy is making his way to Westport via Major League Baseball.

On Tuesday, it was announced by GFA Head of School Bob Whelan that Eric Lee, the senior director of player development for the Cincinnati Reds, will become the next athletic director.

Lee will begin in July, replacing Tauni Butterfield, who recently announced a move to North Carolina after two decades in the position.

“I knew that GFA is an incredible school that takes seriously its responsibility to provide a well-rounded and rigorous education for its students. As I learned more about the community, it confirmed for me that GFA is a place where people do what they say. They set aspirational goals, and then do the hard work to achieve them. That is something I badly want to be a part of,” Lee said in a news release.

“The GFA athletics program has a tradition of success, a strong infrastructure, and a commitment to innovation and excellence that makes the possibilities endless and exciting for Dragon Nation.”

Whelan said Lee rose above an impressive group of applicants.

“Eric distinguished himself among an exceptional group of candidates as an authentic and accomplished leader. His commitment to and vision for the development of our student-athletes and coaches were palpable, as were his humility, intelligence, and competitive fire,” said Whelan in an announcement to the community.

“Our GFA athletics program has grown tremendously in strength and reputation over the past two decades under Tauni’s leadership. I will be forever grateful for the passion, commitment, care, and positive spirit she showed for students, colleagues, and families every single day.”

Lee was in the Reds organization for eight years, moving up the ladder as the director of baseball operations and the senior director of international operations before assuming his current role as senior director of player development in 2018.

“Working in professional baseball was the fulfillment of a lifelong dream, and I am so grateful for the opportunities that I was truly lucky to have, but in my heart, I have always felt that I am an educator,” Lee said. “ To have the opportunity to positively influence kids in the same way that so many influenced me is a thrill.”

Lee is a graduate of Haverford College with a degree in political science.

He worked as a teacher, baseball and basketball coach at Hawaii Preparatory Academy before returning to Haverford, where he was an assistant dean of students and assistant baseball coach.

Lee then spent two years at National Presbyterian School where he worked in the development office and coached the girls middle school basketball and softball teams.

Before joining the Reds, Lee earned a law degree from the University of Maryland.