Ledyard’s Dave Cornish resigns after 10 seasons

Dave Cornish has resigned after 10 seasons as Ledyard’s head coach. Cornish confirmed the move in a text message Saturday morning, first reported by The Day of New London.

BREAKING: Dave Cornish resigns as boys' basketball coach at Ledyard. Story soon @TheDayCTsports #ctbb @ledyardsports — Mike DiMauro (@BCgenius) March 27, 2021

“What a wonderful ride it’s been in the last 10 years at Ledyard High School,” Cornish said via text. “All the people I’ve met and friends I’ve made along the way. I wouldn’t change a thing. I was truly blessed to be put in this situation. #GodIsGood.”

Cornish went 166-68 with the Colonels, including five Eastern Connecticut Conference division crowns and an ECC tournament championship in 2016-17. Ledyard reached the CIAC state semifinals twice and the quarterfinals four other times under his direction.

Cornish previously served as an assistant coach at New London under Craig Parker.