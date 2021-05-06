Led by strong senior class, Law boys tennis team off to 9-0 start

3 1 of 3 Law Athletics / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Law Athletics / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 3 of 3





Law boys’ tennis team is 9-0 and seeded first in the latest Class M rankings.

“I know our kids believed we could have a good season. They listen, they work hard and believe in each other,” coach Glen Maxwell said. “We have nine seniors. They also know that during a match you must rely on yourself. You must maximize strengths, be smart and find an opponent’s weakness and capitalize. That is the mentality we want for our kids. If the individual does his job; we as a team can reach our goals.”

Junior Dan Folloni is 9-0, unbeaten in 18 sets at No 1 singles play. He began playing competitively his freshman year. “I started off at fourth singles and moved up to third singles,” he said. “I think I was 10-5. I’m older now. I’m faster, stronger, smarter. I have better technique now with coach Maxwell.”

Senior Adarsh Senthilnathan is 7-0 at second singles. Senior co-captain Sanskar Shah 7-2 at No. 3 singles. Senior Anish Sikhinam (4-1), freshman Jonathan Uruchida (1-0) and senior co-captain Angel Santiago (1-0) play No. 4 singles.

Seniors Julien Roy and Brian Zirkel are 7-0. They haven’t lost a set at first doubles. Senior Pardhip Nair and Angel Santiago are 6-0 (14-0 in sets) at second doubles. Senior Lucas Griefzu, senior Marcelo Silva, junior Zachary Moller and senior Brandon Bartholomew have combined to go 5-0 at third doubles.

Building depth is difficult with court time at a premium.

“I had 28 kids sign-up and with four courts I kept 17 to work with,” Maxwell said. “We’ve played some teams with 10 players. Career only had three guys to play singles. They let us know. We are trying to keep kids safe and socially distanced, so I brought only three kids to play.”

Reserves playing reserves when larger teams match-up is one way to get his kids experience. Maxwell came up with another.

“We bring them all to the matches we can. Kids not on the court are charting matches,” he said. “After a match we can look at stats. Maybe we lost points on overhand volleys, or forehands weren’t working. We set practice up with evidence of things we need to work on.”

Folloni said: “As a team, I feel we are confident in each other. We want to be unbeaten and do well in states. We have a great group of seniors. We lose them next year, but I feel we have good freshmen and sophomores ready to play at their level.”

Weston at 9-0 is seeded second in M. It won titles in 2016-17-18. Barlow, the 2019 champ, is 6-2 and seeded 10th. Third seeded East Lyme 7-0, is followed by Avon, the runner-up in 2018 and 2019, at 5-0, and Sheehan 10-1.

william.bloxsom@hearstmediact.com



Twitter: @blox354

