Boys basketball league tournament predictions, Day 10, March 23

A 16-4 mark on Monday puts me at 64-26. We have a big slate tonight, day nine of our predictions. So let’s get it!
FCIAC
Semifinals
No. 10 Fairfield Warde at No. 6 Westhill, 6 p.m. – An impressive job by both teams to get to this point. Regular-season game went to overtime in Stamford. Wouldn’t be the least bit surprised if the same thing happens. WESTHILL
No. 5 New Canaan at No. 1 Ridgefield, 7 p.m. – New Canaan is the only team to beat Ridgefield this season, in double overtime at home. It will be a low-scoring, defensive affair but the reigning champs move on – RIDGEFIELD
CCC
Bracket No. 3
Quarterfinals
No. 24 Manchester at No. 17 Southington – SOUTHINGTON
No. 22 Platt at No. 19 RHAM – PLATT
No. 23 Conard at No. 18 Lewis Mills – LEWIS MILLS
Bracket No. 4
Quarterfinals
No. 25 Hartford Public receives bye
No. 29 Bristol Eastern at No. 28 South Windsor – BRISTOL EASTERN
No. 30 Bloomfield at No. 27 Enfield – BLOOMFIELD
No. 31 Bulkeley at No. 26 Tolland – TOLLAND
CTC
Nutmeg final
No. 2 Wilcox Tech at No. 1 O’Brien Tech – Gone back and forth on this one. O’BRIEN TECH
Charter Oak final
No. 2 Windham Tech at No. 1 Prince Tech – Windham Tech has had a great season. And that team may be able to draw some confidence in how Goodwin Tech hung in last year’s overall league tournament final before falling. Just don’t see the upset here. PRINCE TECH
ECC
South Division
Semifinals
No. 4 NFA at No. 1 Fitch, 6 p.m. – Will this be NFA coach Chris Giusti’s last game coaching the Wildcats? NFA
No. 6 St. Bernard at No. 2 East Lyme, 6 p.m. – East Lyme has hung its hat on its defense all season long. Vikings do it again here. EAST LYME
North Division
Semifinals
No. 5 Windham at No. 1 Woodstock Academy, 6 p.m. – WOODSTOCK ACADEMY
No. 3 Plainfield at No. 2 Killingly, 6 p.m. – PLAINFIELD
SCC
Semifinals
Division 1
No. 5 Wilbur Cross at No. 1 West Haven, 6 p.m. – Cross put on a very nice performance in the quarterfinals. The two-time defending champions lost t West Haven during the season. But the Govs have owned this tournament of late….WILBUR CROSS
No. 3 Notre Dame-West Haven at No. 2 Xavier, 6 p.m. – Ben Carroll vs. Justin Menard. Should be fun. Hard to beat a team three times in a season, but the Green Knights get it done. NOTRE DAME
Division II
No. 4 Branford at No. 1 Lyman Hall, 6 p.m. Lyman Hall will get a tussle here from the Hornets before moving on to the final. LYMAN HALL
No. 3 Hand at No. 2 East Haven, 6 p.m. – East Haven is going to need to shoot the lights out to move on. HAND
Berkshire League
Semifinals
No. 4 Shepaug at No. 1 Northwestern, 7 p.m. – NORTHWESTERN
No. 3 Terryville at No. 2 Nonnewaug, 6 p.m. TERRYVILLE
Shoreline
Quarterfinals
No. 5 Portland at No. 4 East Hampton (7-4), 6 p.m. Teams split during the season, each winning on its home floor. EAST HAMPTON
No. 9 Hale-Ray at No. 1 Morgan (11-0), 5 p.m. – Huskies remain unbeaten. MORGAN
No. 6 Old Lyme at No. 3 Valley Regional, 5 p.m.: VALLEY
No. 7 Haddam-Killingworth at No. 2 Cromwell, 6 p.m. – H-K has played well down the stretch and will keep this close. Cougars may even pull the seeded upset. CROMWELL
CRAL
Quarterfinals
No. 8 University/No. 9 Parish Hill winner at No. 1 Capital Prep, 5:30 p.m. – Trailblazers stay unbeaten. CAPITAL PREP
No. 7 Civic Leadership at No. 2 Innovation, 6:15 p.m. Reigning champs get off to a strong start. INNOVATION
No. 6 MLC at No. 3 Classical, 6 p.m. CLASSICAL
No. 5 Weaver at No. 4 Aerospace, 615 p.m. – It’s been a tough latter stretch of the season for Weaver in its first season in the CRAL. AEROSPACE