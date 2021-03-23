Boys basketball league tournament predictions, Day 10, March 23

A 16-4 mark on Monday puts me at 64-26. We have a big slate tonight, day nine of our predictions. So let’s get it!

Semifinals

No. 10 Fairfield Warde at No. 6 Westhill, 6 p.m. – An impressive job by both teams to get to this point. Regular-season game went to overtime in Stamford. Wouldn’t be the least bit surprised if the same thing happens. WESTHILL

No. 5 New Canaan at No. 1 Ridgefield, 7 p.m. – New Canaan is the only team to beat Ridgefield this season, in double overtime at home. It will be a low-scoring, defensive affair but the reigning champs move on – RIDGEFIELD

Bracket No. 3

Quarterfinals

No. 24 Manchester at No. 17 Southington – SOUTHINGTON

No. 22 Platt at No. 19 RHAM – PLATT

No. 23 Conard at No. 18 Lewis Mills – LEWIS MILLS

Bracket No. 4

Quarterfinals

No. 25 Hartford Public receives bye

No. 29 Bristol Eastern at No. 28 South Windsor – BRISTOL EASTERN

No. 30 Bloomfield at No. 27 Enfield – BLOOMFIELD

No. 31 Bulkeley at No. 26 Tolland – TOLLAND

Nutmeg final

No. 2 Wilcox Tech at No. 1 O’Brien Tech – Gone back and forth on this one. O’BRIEN TECH

Charter Oak final

No. 2 Windham Tech at No. 1 Prince Tech – Windham Tech has had a great season. And that team may be able to draw some confidence in how Goodwin Tech hung in last year’s overall league tournament final before falling. Just don’t see the upset here. PRINCE TECH

South Division

Semifinals

No. 4 NFA at No. 1 Fitch, 6 p.m. – Will this be NFA coach Chris Giusti’s last game coaching the Wildcats? NFA

No. 6 St. Bernard at No. 2 East Lyme, 6 p.m. – East Lyme has hung its hat on its defense all season long. Vikings do it again here. EAST LYME

North Division

Semifinals

No. 5 Windham at No. 1 Woodstock Academy, 6 p.m. – WOODSTOCK ACADEMY

No. 3 Plainfield at No. 2 Killingly, 6 p.m. – PLAINFIELD

Semifinals

Division 1

No. 5 Wilbur Cross at No. 1 West Haven, 6 p.m. – Cross put on a very nice performance in the quarterfinals. The two-time defending champions lost t West Haven during the season. But the Govs have owned this tournament of late….WILBUR CROSS

No. 3 Notre Dame-West Haven at No. 2 Xavier, 6 p.m. – Ben Carroll vs. Justin Menard. Should be fun. Hard to beat a team three times in a season, but the Green Knights get it done. NOTRE DAME

Division II

No. 4 Branford at No. 1 Lyman Hall, 6 p.m. Lyman Hall will get a tussle here from the Hornets before moving on to the final. LYMAN HALL

No. 3 Hand at No. 2 East Haven, 6 p.m. – East Haven is going to need to shoot the lights out to move on. HAND

Semifinals

No. 4 Shepaug at No. 1 Northwestern, 7 p.m. – NORTHWESTERN

No. 3 Terryville at No. 2 Nonnewaug, 6 p.m. TERRYVILLE

Quarterfinals

No. 5 Portland at No. 4 East Hampton (7-4), 6 p.m. Teams split during the season, each winning on its home floor. EAST HAMPTON

No. 9 Hale-Ray at No. 1 Morgan (11-0), 5 p.m. – Huskies remain unbeaten. MORGAN

No. 6 Old Lyme at No. 3 Valley Regional, 5 p.m.: VALLEY

No. 7 Haddam-Killingworth at No. 2 Cromwell, 6 p.m. – H-K has played well down the stretch and will keep this close. Cougars may even pull the seeded upset. CROMWELL

Quarterfinals

No. 8 University/No. 9 Parish Hill winner at No. 1 Capital Prep, 5:30 p.m. – Trailblazers stay unbeaten. CAPITAL PREP

No. 7 Civic Leadership at No. 2 Innovation, 6:15 p.m. Reigning champs get off to a strong start. INNOVATION

No. 6 MLC at No. 3 Classical, 6 p.m. CLASSICAL

No. 5 Weaver at No. 4 Aerospace, 615 p.m. – It’s been a tough latter stretch of the season for Weaver in its first season in the CRAL. AEROSPACE