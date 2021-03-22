League tournament predictions, Day 8

Only three incorrect out of 21 this weekend, 48-22 overall, not too shabby after such a horrendous start.
We get into the second week of the league tournaments for some and the start of the tournaments for others. Enjoy the madness that is March.
SWC
Semifinals
No. 3 Immaculate at No. 2 Notre Dame-Fairfield, 6 p.m. – Immaculate is a perennial finalist in this league and will likely give Notre Dame fits tonight. But home-court advantage means a lot and the Lancers will move on here. NOTRE DAME
No. 4 Stratford at No. 1 Kolbe Cathedral – Kolbe won by 18 less than two weeks ago at home. It’s a tough ask for anybody to beat the Cougars, let alone in the friendly confines of the Shehan Center. KOLBE CATEHDRAL
CCC
Championship bracket
Quarterfinals
No. 8 EO Smith at No. 1 NW Catholic – NORTHWEST CATHOLIC
No. 5 Windsor at No. 4 Bristol Central – The game of the day. You know Donovan Clingan will get his double-double, but how will the others fare against Windsor’s vaunted press? The Rams will be in it until the end, but Windsor provides some tough matchups on the defensive end. WINDSOR
No. 6 Middletown at No. 3 East Catholic – We’ve seen this matchup in a state final before. Tough spot for the Blue Dragons. EAST CATHOLIC
No. 7 East Hartford at No. 2 Maloney – Maloney remains undefeated. MALONEY
Bracket No. 2
Quarterfinals
No. 16 New Britain at No. 9 Simsbury – SIMSBURY
No. 13 Hall at No. 12 Glastonbury – GLASTONBURY
No. 14 Berlin at No. 11 Avon – Jack Hall leads Avon to victory. AVON
No. 15 Newington at No. 10 Farmington – FARMINGTON
Bracket No. 3
Quarterfinals
No. 21 Rocky Hill at No. 20 Plainville – PLAINVILLE
CRAL
Playdown
No. 9 Parish Hill vs. No. 8 University at SMSA 7 p.m. – UNIVERSITY
NVL
Quarterfinals
No. 8 Wilby at No. 1 Sacred Heart – SACRED HEART
No. 5 WCA at No. 4 Seymour, 7 p.m. Was a 3-point game in WCA’s favor last time out. SEYMOUR
No. 7 Woodland at No. 2 St. Paul, 7:15 p.m. – ST. PAUL
No. 6 Holy Cross at No. 3 Naugatuck – NAUGATUCK
NCCC
Quarterfinals
West No. 4 Windsor Locks at East No. 1 Ellington, 6 p.m. ELLINGTON
East No. 3 Somers at West No. 2 Canton, 5:30 p.m. CANTON
West No. 3 Granby at East No. 2 Rockville, 6 p.m. Go against Granby at your own risk in this league. GRANBY
East No. 4 Stafford at West No. 1 SMSA, 6 p.m. – SMSA