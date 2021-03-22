League tournament predictions, Day 8

Only three incorrect out of 21 this weekend, 48-22 overall, not too shabby after such a horrendous start.

We get into the second week of the league tournaments for some and the start of the tournaments for others. Enjoy the madness that is March.

Semifinals

No. 3 Immaculate at No. 2 Notre Dame-Fairfield, 6 p.m. – Immaculate is a perennial finalist in this league and will likely give Notre Dame fits tonight. But home-court advantage means a lot and the Lancers will move on here. NOTRE DAME

No. 4 Stratford at No. 1 Kolbe Cathedral – Kolbe won by 18 less than two weeks ago at home. It’s a tough ask for anybody to beat the Cougars, let alone in the friendly confines of the Shehan Center. KOLBE CATEHDRAL

Championship bracket

Quarterfinals

No. 8 EO Smith at No. 1 NW Catholic – NORTHWEST CATHOLIC

No. 5 Windsor at No. 4 Bristol Central – The game of the day. You know Donovan Clingan will get his double-double, but how will the others fare against Windsor’s vaunted press? The Rams will be in it until the end, but Windsor provides some tough matchups on the defensive end. WINDSOR

No. 6 Middletown at No. 3 East Catholic – We’ve seen this matchup in a state final before. Tough spot for the Blue Dragons. EAST CATHOLIC

No. 7 East Hartford at No. 2 Maloney – Maloney remains undefeated. MALONEY

Bracket No. 2

Quarterfinals

No. 16 New Britain at No. 9 Simsbury – SIMSBURY

No. 13 Hall at No. 12 Glastonbury – GLASTONBURY

No. 14 Berlin at No. 11 Avon – Jack Hall leads Avon to victory. AVON

No. 15 Newington at No. 10 Farmington – FARMINGTON

Bracket No. 3

Quarterfinals

No. 21 Rocky Hill at No. 20 Plainville – PLAINVILLE

Playdown

No. 9 Parish Hill vs. No. 8 University at SMSA 7 p.m. – UNIVERSITY

Quarterfinals

No. 8 Wilby at No. 1 Sacred Heart – SACRED HEART

No. 5 WCA at No. 4 Seymour, 7 p.m. Was a 3-point game in WCA’s favor last time out. SEYMOUR

No. 7 Woodland at No. 2 St. Paul, 7:15 p.m. – ST. PAUL

No. 6 Holy Cross at No. 3 Naugatuck – NAUGATUCK

Quarterfinals

West No. 4 Windsor Locks at East No. 1 Ellington, 6 p.m. ELLINGTON

East No. 3 Somers at West No. 2 Canton, 5:30 p.m. CANTON

West No. 3 Granby at East No. 2 Rockville, 6 p.m. Go against Granby at your own risk in this league. GRANBY

East No. 4 Stafford at West No. 1 SMSA, 6 p.m. – SMSA