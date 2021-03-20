League tournament predictions, Day 7

Finally, a decent day: 15-4, now 30-19 overall. Our version of “Super Saturday” features the start of the Shoreline Conference and the NVL and the continuation of the SCC. Between these games and the NCAA tournament, plenty to keep you busy.
SWC
Quarterfinals
No. 8 Brookfield at No. 1 Kolbe Cathedral, 5:30 p.m. KOLBE CATEHDRAL
SCC
Division I
No. 8 Shelton at No. 1 West Haven, 4 p.m. – Westies get off to a good start. WEST HAVEN
No. 7 Hamden at No. 2 Xavier, 3 p.m. Hamden only lost by one last week in Middletown. XAVIER
No. 6 Amity at No. 3 Notre Dame-West Haven, 4 p.m.. Green Knights don’t lose at home. NOTRE DAME
No. 5 Wilbur Cross at No. 4 Law, 6 p.m. Cross won the regular-season matchup in Milford by 12 points. Expect a closer game this time. WILBUR CROSS
Division II
No. 8 Career at No. 1 Lyman Hall, 2:30 p.m. LYMAN HALL
No. 10 Foran at No. 2 East Haven, 2:30 p.m. Nice job by Foran picking up its first win of the season. Lions will hang in this game, too. EAST HAVEN
No. 6 Cheshire at No. 3 Hand, noon – Last time these two teams played, Cheshire prevailed in double overtime. That game was in Cheshire, this one is in Madison. HAND
No. 5 Guilford at No. 4 Branford, 5 p.m. GUILFORD
Shoreline Conference
Opening round
No. 12 North Branford (0-11) at No. 5 Portland (7-4), 5:30 p.m. PORTLAND
No. 9 Hale-Ray (5-6) at No. 8 Old Saybrook (5-6), 3 p.m. OLD SAYBROOK
No. 11 Westbrook (2-9) at No. 6 Old Lyme (6-5), 2 p.m. Defending champions start out strong. OLD LYME
No. 10 Coginchaug (2-9) at No. 7 Haddam-Killingworth (6-5), 4 p.m. HADDAM-KILLINGWORTH
NVL
First round
No. 16 Watertown at No. 1 Sacred Heart, 4:30 p.m. Last run for the Hearts starts out very well. SACRED HEART
No. 15 Torrington at No. 2 St. Paul, 4 p.m. – The NVL’s biggest surprise this season also starts strong. ST. PAUL
No. 13 Oxford at No. 4 Seymour, 1 p.m. First to 80 points wins. SEYMOUR
No. 12 Ansonia at No. 5 WCA, noon WCA
No. 11 Derby at No. 6 Holy Cross, 3 p.m. – HOLY CROSS
No. 10 Kennedy at No. 7 Woodland, 10 a.m. KENNEDY
Sunday, March 21
No. 14 Crosby at No. 3 Naugatuck, 2 p.m. Hard to fathom this is a first-round matchup. NAUGATUCK
No. 9 Wolcott at No. 8 Wilby, 2 p.m. WILBY