League tournament predictions, Day 7

Finally, a decent day: 15-4, now 30-19 overall. Our version of “Super Saturday” features the start of the Shoreline Conference and the NVL and the continuation of the SCC. Between these games and the NCAA tournament, plenty to keep you busy.

SWC

Quarterfinals

No. 8 Brookfield at No. 1 Kolbe Cathedral, 5:30 p.m. KOLBE CATEHDRAL

SCC

Division I

No. 8 Shelton at No. 1 West Haven, 4 p.m. – Westies get off to a good start. WEST HAVEN

No. 7 Hamden at No. 2 Xavier, 3 p.m. Hamden only lost by one last week in Middletown. XAVIER

No. 6 Amity at No. 3 Notre Dame-West Haven, 4 p.m.. Green Knights don’t lose at home. NOTRE DAME

No. 5 Wilbur Cross at No. 4 Law, 6 p.m. Cross won the regular-season matchup in Milford by 12 points. Expect a closer game this time. WILBUR CROSS

Division II

No. 8 Career at No. 1 Lyman Hall, 2:30 p.m. LYMAN HALL

No. 10 Foran at No. 2 East Haven, 2:30 p.m. Nice job by Foran picking up its first win of the season. Lions will hang in this game, too. EAST HAVEN

No. 6 Cheshire at No. 3 Hand, noon – Last time these two teams played, Cheshire prevailed in double overtime. That game was in Cheshire, this one is in Madison. HAND

No. 5 Guilford at No. 4 Branford, 5 p.m. GUILFORD

Shoreline Conference

Opening round

No. 12 North Branford (0-11) at No. 5 Portland (7-4), 5:30 p.m. PORTLAND

No. 9 Hale-Ray (5-6) at No. 8 Old Saybrook (5-6), 3 p.m. OLD SAYBROOK

No. 11 Westbrook (2-9) at No. 6 Old Lyme (6-5), 2 p.m. Defending champions start out strong. OLD LYME

No. 10 Coginchaug (2-9) at No. 7 Haddam-Killingworth (6-5), 4 p.m. HADDAM-KILLINGWORTH

NVL

First round

No. 16 Watertown at No. 1 Sacred Heart, 4:30 p.m. Last run for the Hearts starts out very well. SACRED HEART

No. 15 Torrington at No. 2 St. Paul, 4 p.m. – The NVL’s biggest surprise this season also starts strong. ST. PAUL

No. 13 Oxford at No. 4 Seymour, 1 p.m. First to 80 points wins. SEYMOUR

No. 12 Ansonia at No. 5 WCA, noon WCA

No. 11 Derby at No. 6 Holy Cross, 3 p.m. – HOLY CROSS

No. 10 Kennedy at No. 7 Woodland, 10 a.m. KENNEDY

Sunday, March 21

No. 14 Crosby at No. 3 Naugatuck, 2 p.m. Hard to fathom this is a first-round matchup. NAUGATUCK

No. 9 Wolcott at No. 8 Wilby, 2 p.m. WILBY