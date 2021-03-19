League tournament predictions, Day 6

Swept the SWC on Thursday, but lost both opening-round games in the SCC Division II tournament. Busy day on Friday.

FCIAC

Quarterfinals

No. 14 Bassick at No. 6 Westhill, 6 p.m. – Bassick won in overtime during the regular season at Bridgeport. This postseason matchup is in Stamford. Still…BASSICK

No. 15 Greenwich at No. 10 Fairfield Warde, 5 p.m.: It was an incredible performance by Greenwich to knock off St. Joseph. Warde also won on the road at Danbury. Low-scoring and close in the fourth quarter. WARDE

No. 5 New Canaan at No. 4 Wilton: Wilton has won 10 straight games. That includes a road win at New Canaan, 37-35. Hard to pick against New Canaan, the only team to beat Ridgefield. But home-court advantage has to mean something. WILTON

No. 9 Darien at No. 1 Ridgefield, 7 p.m.: Darien kept it close two weeks ago at Ridgefield. Can the Blue Wave do it again. If the first round was any indication, why not? RIDGEFIELD

CTC

Nutmeg Division semifinals

No. 4 Wolcott Tech at No. 1 O’Brien Tech: The Condors are undefeated, but are also coming off a two-week quarantine. The long bus trip from Torrington could be the difference here. O’BRIEN TECH

No. 3 Platt Tech at No. 2 Wilcox Tech. Platt Tech has played just four games due to a COVID quarantine of its own, but all three of the Panthers’ wins have come against Bullard-Havens. WILCOX TECH

Charter Oak semifinals

No. 5 Goodwin Tech at No. 1 Prince Tech, 5 p.m. Last year, this turned out to be a tremendous league final. Goodwin Tech gave Prince Tech its toughest game. But the Falcons still prevailed and the state’s longest winning streak stands at 35. Make it 36. PRINCE TECH

No. 6 Grasso Tech at No. 2 Windham Tech, 4 p.m. The closest of Windham Tech’s three wins over Grasso Tech was 24 points. WINDHAM TECH

ECC South Division

Quarterfinals

No. 9 Stonington at No. 1 Fitch: FITCH

No. 5 Waterford at No. 4 NFA, 4:30 p.m. A shame one of these two have to go early. And the Wildcats know their coach is retiring at season’s end. That has to count for something here. NFA

No. 6 St. Bernard at No. 3 New London, 6 p.m.: Game was close during the regular season, won by New London on the road. It will be again. NEW LONDON

No. 7 Ledyard at No. 2 East Lyme, 6 p.m. Vikings are tough defensively, so expect a low-scoring game here. EAST LYME

North Division finals

No. 9 Wheeler at No. 1 Woodstock Academy, 6 p.m.: WOODSTOCK ACADEMY

No. 5 Windham at No. 4 Griswold, 6 p.m. Teams split, each winning on its home court. GRISWOLD

No. 6 Lyman Memorial at No. 3 Plainfield, 5 p.m. PLAINFIELD

No. 7 Tourtellotte at No. 2 Killingly: KILLINGLY

Berkshire League

Quarterfinals

No. 8 Gilbert at No. 1 Northwestern, 7 p.m. NORTHWESTERN

No. 7 Thomaston at No. 2 Nonnewaug, 5 p.m. NONNEWAUG

No. 6 Wamogo at No. 3 Terryville, 3:15 pm. It’s been a great run for Wamogo in this league. TERRYVILLE