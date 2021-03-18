League tournament predictions, Day 5

You know it’s bad when your GameTimeCT colleague on the girls side is just kicking your backside and letting you know about it.

So I guess it is time to turn things around to regain some respectability. Currently stand at 12-13, so I am worse than a flip of the coin flip.

Quarterfinals

No. 6 Newtown at No. 3 Immaculate – Newtown played really well in eliminating New Milford on Monday and right now is the hottest team in the SWC. This game is going to the wire. IMMACULATE

No. 12 Barlow at No. 4 Stratford – Nice job by coach Pat Yerina and Barlow in round 1. This is a tougher ask. STRATFORD

No. 7 Masuk at No. 2 Notre Dame-Fairfield, 6 p.m. – Can Masuk play another overtime game? The Panthers would sign for that right now. NOTRE DAME

No. 8 Brookfield at No. 1 Kolbe Cathedral, 7 p.m. – KOLBE CATHEDRAL stays undefeated.

First round

No. 10 Foran at No. 7 Sheehan – Jack McDonnell and the Titans hoping to make a run here. SHEEHAN

No. 9 North Haven at No. 8 Career, 6 p.m. – NORTH HAVEN