League tournament predictions, Day 4

Three days of selecting games and we are under .500 after a 3-5 night in the FCIAC on Tuesday. Could it get any worse? Yes it can, folks.

The CTC, ECC and Berkshire League open tournament play on Wednesday.

CTC

Nutmeg Division

No. 7 Whitney Tech at No. 2 Wilcox Tech – Wilcox Tech won all three regular-season meetings. WILCOX TECH

No. 6 Bullard-Havens at No. 3 Platt Tech – Platt Tech played just three games due to COVID-19 quarantine, but two of those were against Bullard-Havens. Still…BULLARD-HAVENS

Charter Oak Division

No. 5 Goodwin Tech at No. 4 Norwich Tech – Winner gets Prince Tech. NORWICH TECH

No. 7 Vinal Tech at No. 2 Windham Tech – WINDHAM TECH

ECC

South

No. 9 Stonington at No. 8 Montville, 5 p.m. – STONINGTON

North

No. 9 Wheeler at No. 8 Putnam, 6 p.m. – PUTNAM

Berkshire League

No. 9 Housatonic at No. 8 Gilbert, 7 p.m. – Dylan Crowley goes for over 30 points – again – and he extends his career at least one more game. GILBERT