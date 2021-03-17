GameTime CT

Connecticut's premier high school sports website

Boys Basketball

League tournament predictions, Day 4

|

Peter Hvizdak / Hearst Connecticut Media
Prince Tech Coach Kendall May coaches against Wilbur Cross at Wilbur Cross H.S. in New Haven last season. Prince Tech is the defending CTC tournament champion.

 

Three days of selecting games and we are under .500 after a 3-5 night in the FCIAC on Tuesday. Could it get any worse? Yes it can, folks.

The CTC, ECC and Berkshire League open tournament play on Wednesday.

 

CTC

Nutmeg Division

No. 7 Whitney Tech at No. 2 Wilcox Tech – Wilcox Tech won all three regular-season meetings. WILCOX TECH

No. 6 Bullard-Havens at No. 3 Platt Tech – Platt Tech played just three games due to COVID-19 quarantine, but two of those were against Bullard-Havens. Still…BULLARD-HAVENS

Charter Oak Division

No. 5 Goodwin Tech at No. 4 Norwich Tech – Winner gets Prince Tech. NORWICH TECH

No. 7 Vinal Tech at No. 2 Windham Tech – WINDHAM TECH

ECC

South

No. 9 Stonington at No. 8 Montville, 5 p.m. – STONINGTON

North

No. 9 Wheeler at No. 8 Putnam, 6 p.m. – PUTNAM

 

Berkshire League

No. 9 Housatonic at No. 8 Gilbert, 7 p.m. – Dylan Crowley goes for over 30 points – again – and he extends his career at least one more game. GILBERT