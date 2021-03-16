League tournament predictions, Day 3

Either it is going to be harder to pick games this season or I’m just off to a lousy start: 4-4. Well, if it helps motivate you great, but you should have plenty of motivation since, as the old saying goes, it’s WIN OR GO HOME!!!!
The FCIAC takes center stage tonight.
No. 17 Bpdt. Central (2-8) at No. 1 Ridgefield (11-1) – RIDGEFIELD
No. 15 Greenwich (3-8) at No. 2 St. Joseph (11-1) – Went to triple overtime two weeks ago in Greenwich. This one is in Trumbull. ST. JOSEPH
No. 14 Bassick (3-4) at No. 3 Staples (10-2) – Bassick won’t go quietly. STAPLES
No. 13 Brien McMahon (4-8) at No. 4 Wilton (10-2) – WILTON
No. 12 Norwalk (4-8) at No. 5 New Canaan (9-3) – NEW CANAAN
No. 11 Trumbull (4-8) at No. 6 Westhill (7-5) Trumbull won the regular-season matchup. TRUMBULL
No. 10 Warde (4-6) at No. 7 Danbury (6-6), 6:30 p.m. DANBURY
No. 9 Darien (5-7) at No. 8 Ludlowe (6-6), 6 p.m. LUDLOWE