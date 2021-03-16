League tournament predictions, Day 3

Either it is going to be harder to pick games this season or I’m just off to a lousy start: 4-4. Well, if it helps motivate you great, but you should have plenty of motivation since, as the old saying goes, it’s WIN OR GO HOME!!!!

The FCIAC takes center stage tonight.

No. 17 Bpdt. Central (2-8) at No. 1 Ridgefield (11-1) – RIDGEFIELD

No. 15 Greenwich (3-8) at No. 2 St. Joseph (11-1) – Went to triple overtime two weeks ago in Greenwich. This one is in Trumbull. ST. JOSEPH

No. 14 Bassick (3-4) at No. 3 Staples (10-2) – Bassick won’t go quietly. STAPLES

No. 13 Brien McMahon (4-8) at No. 4 Wilton (10-2) – WILTON

No. 12 Norwalk (4-8) at No. 5 New Canaan (9-3) – NEW CANAAN

No. 11 Trumbull (4-8) at No. 6 Westhill (7-5) Trumbull won the regular-season matchup. TRUMBULL

No. 10 Warde (4-6) at No. 7 Danbury (6-6), 6:30 p.m. DANBURY

No. 9 Darien (5-7) at No. 8 Ludlowe (6-6), 6 p.m. LUDLOWE