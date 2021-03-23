League tournament predictions, Day 3

With the other tournaments taking a day off, the SCC/SWC Division I tournament takes center stage for Tuesday night.

The top four seeds in the SCC/SWC Division I tournament will meet in the semifinals and both games will start at 7 p.m.

Division I semifinals

No. 4 Notre Dame-Fairfield at No. 1 Fairfield Prep, 7 p.m. — Fairfield Prep has played Notre Dame-Fairfield twice and won both games by a score of 6-1. The Jesuits also haven’t lost a game since Feb. 8, which was the season opener… FAIRFIELD PREP

No. 3 Xavier at No. 2 Notre Dame-West Haven, 7 p.m. — All that stands in the way for Notre Dame-West Haven to get another crack at Fairfield Prep is Xavier. The Falcons aren’t going be an easy out for the Green Knights either. The two met 10 days ago with the Green Knights winning 4-1, but if its one thing the Falcons have shown all year is the ability to bounce back. Still, Notre Dame-West Haven is playing well and will get another shot at Fairfield Prep… NOTRE DAME-WEST HAVEN