League tournament predictions, Day 2

The league tournaments begin in earnest today with the South-West Conference opening round. Kolbe Cathedral and Notre Dame-Fairfield are the top two seeds and receive byes into Thursday’s quarterfinals.

No. 14 Weston at No. 3 Immaculate, 6 p.m.: IMMACULATE

No. 13 Pomperaug at No. 4 Stratford, 7 p.m.: STRATFORD

No. 12 Barlow at No. 5 New Fairfield, 6:30 p.m.: NEW FAIRFIELD

No. 11 New Milford at No. 6 Newtown, 6 p.m.: Newtown one of the league’s hottest teams. Nighthawks beat New Milford in OT during the season. NEWTOWN

No. 10 Bethel at No. 7 Masuk, 6 p.m. Regular-season game went to triple overtime just last week. BETHEL

No. 9 Bunnell at No. 8 Brookfield, 6:30 p.m.: BUNNELL