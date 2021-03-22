League tournament predictions, Day 2

The FCIAC and CCC will begin its conference play today, joining the SCC/SWC which started at the end of last week.

In one of the most competitive tournaments this winter, the FCIAC Division I tournament features three of the top 10 teams in the state playing in the quarterfinals.

While in the north part of the state, there is a lone matchup kicking off the CCC North tournament.

Previous Predictions

Division I Quarterfinals

No. 6 St. Joseph at No. 3 Greenwich, 6 p.m. — Greenwich ended its regular season with a win against No. 2 (in state poll) Notre Dame-West Haven and then back-to-back wins against No. 3 (in state poll) Fairfield co-op. This all came after its last loss, 1-0 against St. Joseph. Could be a close one, but Greenwich stays hot to reach semifinals to play Fairfield co-op… GREENWICH.

No. 5 Ridgefield at No. 4 New Canaan, 6:15 p.m. — The last month of play as not been too kind to New Canaan. The defending FCIAC champs are trying to get back on track, while Ridgefield’s young players continue to grow and get better. Ridgefield takes a big step in this one… RIDGEFIELD

North Quarterfinals

No. 5 Glastonbury at No. 4 South Windsor, 3 p.m. — After a 5-2 start to the season, South Windsor has lost five games straight, but all five of those games came against three of the top four teams in the CCC North… SOUTH WINDSOR