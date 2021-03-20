League tournament predictions, Day 1

The ice hockey conference tournaments are set to really begin on Saturday.

The SCC/SWC Division II tournament technically started late this past week and had one game on Thursday and one on Friday.

Now that quarterfinals across the conference are set to begin, the hockey tournament predictions will begin.

The FCIAC and CCC tournaments will begin next week.

Division I Quarterfinals

No. 7 Hamden at No. 2 Notre Dame-West Haven, 1 p.m. — This game went to OT when the two met on Feb. 17 and NDWH won. Can Hamden be in the same position and win this time, of course. Will it? Don’t think so… NOTRE DAME-WEST HAVEN

No. 5 West Haven at No. 4 Notre Dame-Fairfield, 4:15 p.m. — Neither team has won a game since the first week of the month and they split during the regular season… WEST HAVEN

No. 6 Immaculate at No. 3 Xavier, 6:20 p.m. — The Fighting Sundqvist’s keep on fighting… XAVIER

Division II Quarterfinals

No. 9 Branford at No. 1 Lyman Hall, 5:45 p.m. — The Trojans have struggled to win conference tournament games in the past, won’t happen this year… LYMAN HALL

No. 7 Amity at No. 2 Sheehan, 3 p.m. — SHEEHAN

No. 6 Watertown/Pomperaug at No. 3 North Haven, 8:15 p.m. — North Haven has played one game since Feb. 20, a 4-1 loss to Sheehan on March 15. Doesn’t matter… NORTH HAVEN

Division III Quarterfinals

No. 6 JBWA at No. 3 Newtown/New Fairfield, 3:10 p.m. — NEWTOWN/NEW FAIRFIELD