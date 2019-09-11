Law’s seniors look to continue resurgence

Jonathan Law head coach Mike Gruber had a longterm plan that paid off with continued growth from his Lawmen over the past few seasons.

“We will retool and keep going,” said Gruber, whose Lawmen went 6-8-2 a year ago when they lost to Joel Barlow as the No. 24 seed in the Class L state tournament. “Honestly, I’m optimistic. I’ve lost talented players the past few seasons, but this may be the most technically sound team we’ve put on the field.”

Jon Vitale, Dan Majkut and Andrew Frenzel are team captains.

“Jon is a big-time athlete,” said Gruber, now in his sixth year. “He has played center midfield for four years. Jon is a phenomenal kid, a great leader, and knows his role. He shines in the big games.

“Dan is simply a great shot stopper. He reads the field well and made big saves in our SCC and state games. He is best in the big moment. Dan plays high level Club and Premier in the off season and it shows.

“Andrew is all about getting better. He worked two years to make varsity. Then, Andrew kept improving and made himself a starter on our defense.

“We have a good senior class with eight on the roster. Six will be starters.”

That doesn’t exclude younger players from making their mark.

“Jonathan Contaxis returns as a junior,” said Gruber, who will be assisted by Jason Sales, a former player (2010). “Jacob Nastasia saw time as a sophomore. Jackson Warters and Ryan DiMuro are two other sophomores.

“With Lex Edwards, Fillipe Mourao, Connor DiMuro and Cole Zamora this may be the best possession team I’ve had.

“This is as deep as a team I’ve had. Each player brings speed and technical skills.

“The players are versatile, so we can switch anyone where we need to. This means we can play different styles depending on the opponent.”

Scoring goals will be the result of team play.

“We don’t have one standout striker, but our scoring will come because of our ability to control the ball,” Gruber said. “We’ve had seven players score our seven goals at five scrimmages and jamborees.”

Gruber likes his team’s offseason approach.

“In the past, we’ve had two or three players turning out for Club or Premier teams,” he said. “Now it is 14 or 15. That means they were technically ready when they returned.

“We are a total team. Each player is working with a unit to be successful for Jonathan Law.”

Among the losses to graduation are Troy Anderson, Will Contaxis, Kyle Goglia, Tim Hanna, Sean Theissen, Colin White and Matt Evanko.

2019 Schedule

Sept. 14 — at Foran, 12 p.m.

Sept. 17 — WILBUR CROSS, 6 p.m.

Sept. 20 — CHESHIRE, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 24 — at Hamden, 5 p.m.

Sept. 26 — DANIEL HAND, 6 p.m.

Sept. 28 — NORTH HAVEN, 12 p.m.

Oct. 2 — at West Haven, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 — LYMAN HALL, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 11 — at Wilbur Cross, 3:45 p.m.

Oct. 15 — at Cheshire, 6 p.m.

Oct. 17 — HAMDEN, 6 p.m.

Oct. 21 — at Daniel Hand, 6 p.m.

Oct. 23 — at North Haven, 7 p.m.

Oct. 26 — WEST HAVEN, 6 p.m.

Oct. 28 — at Lyman Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 30 — FORAN, 5:30 p.m.

Home games in CAPS