Law’s mini-run keys win over Foran

MILFORD — Jonathan Law scored on its first three possessions of the third quarter, and ended the frame with a 3-pointer, on its way to winning a 34-17 SCC road decision from Foran at the Lions’ Edna Fraser Gym on Friday night.

Katie Konareski scored on a putback, Shelby Green on a drive through traffic, and Konareski ended a four-pass sequence with another bucket for an 18-9 lead at 6:31 of the third. It was 20-13 when Liv Kowalski’s trey made it a 10-point game.

Konareski scored 13 points and Green had 10 for coach Dan Young’s Lady Lawmen (3-1).

Jonathan Law’s Liv Kowalski talks after teams 34-17 win over Foran @GameTimeCT #cthsgb pic.twitter.com/gdbz5melnL — Bill Bloxsom (@blox354) January 4, 2020

“The key tonight was our defense,” Young said. “ (Foran’s) Mia Tunucci is a great player, Lauren Heenan is a great player and we’ve felt that the last few years. The girls locked in and to their credit did a great job.”

Law limited Foran to 3, 5, 5 and 4 points in the four quarters.

“Give credit to them,” Foran coach Bob Asmussen said after his Lions dipped to 2-2. “We had been playing well defensively. Been getting key contributions with a little bit of everyone stepping up. Tonight, we didn’t play our typical Foran-Law game.

“They have some length on the wings, they were a step quicker than us, they beat us to the spot and to the loose ball. If you are going to play a good defense, you have to rebound. When you force a bad shot, you have to clear the boards. Tonight that didn’t happen.”

Kowalski led a trio of frontcourt players getting the job done.

“I think the key was getting to the basket and shutting them down defensively,” said Kowalski, a senior forward. “Lauren and Mia are such great players.”

Courtney Musante scored 6 points to lead the Lions. Tunucci had 5.

Maddie Lula scored on a breakaway and from the block off a feed from Konareski in the first quarter. Green added a hoop and Kowalski a free throw. Tunucci, from Mia Loewenberg, and a Musante free throw accounted for the Lions’ points.

“We had excellent defense played by Shelby Green, Liv Kowalski and Eryn Mower,” Young said. “Eryn came off the bench and was outstanding. Sarah Paulus went in to defend and rebound when Jill Hall picked up second foul and that was huge for us. If we can grow our rotation, this is only the fourth game of the season for us. We are still developing who we are and this is a great step toward doing that for sure.”

Foran’s defense was up to task and held Law to baskets by Konareski and Green in the second quarter. Tunucci, who blocked three shots, had three rebounds and Heenan had a steal. Paulus had three rebounds and consecutive steals for Law early in the session that ended with Law leading 12-8.

Konareski rattled home a 3-pointer to open up a 26-13 lead to begin the fourth period. She added two blocked shots and a steal to her stat line down the stretch.

Going forward for the Lions?

“Taking care of the ball, and being consistent,” Asmussen said. “We have some experience, but we are young. Some have played a lot (in the past), but some haven’t. We’re figuring it out, getting a rotation and melding as a team.”

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Law’s Liv Kowalski is a junior forward who understands her role. Rebounding, passing and scoring, Kowalkski was in the right spot at the right time.

QUOTABLE

“If we can grow our rotation, this is only the fourth game of the season for us. We are still developing who we are and this is a great step toward doing that for sure. — Law coach Dan Young

LAW 34, FORAN 17

Law 9 3 11 11 – 34

Foran 5 3 5 4 – 17

LAW (34)

Katie Konareski 6 0-0 13, Shelby Green 5 0-0 10, Maddie Lula 2 0-0 4, Liv Kowalski 2 2-5 7. Jill Hall 0 0-4 0, Sarah Paulus 0 0-0 0 Eryn Mower 0 0-0 0, Mia Powers 0 0-0

Totals: 15 2-9 34

Foran (17)

Abby Sanwald 0 2-4 2, Mia Tunucci 2 1-2 5, Courtney Musante 2 2-4 6, Mia Lowenberg 1 0-0 2, Bridget Collins 1 0-0 2, Lauren Heenan 0 0-0 0,

Totals: 6 5-10 17

Record: Law 3-1, Foran 2-2