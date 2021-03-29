Law wins SCC gymnastics title, Hand takes second

Jonathan Law’s Catherine Burns took one last bow when coach Pat Simon’s senior co-captain won the vault (9.05) and all-around (35.2) and took second place in the uneven bars (8.6) and balance beam (8.95) to lead her team to its second consecutive Southern Connecticut Conference championship with a score of 135.15.

While Simon’s team edged Mercy 126.60-126.40 to earn its first SCC crown in 2020 at home, this year’s competition took place over three days at five separate sites.

“All of our meets were virtual with no other teams in the gym,” said Simon of Law’s 6-0 regular season. “It was hard to get used to as it seemed more like a practice scrimmage. The last few meets restrictions were improved to allow two spectators per gymnast, and it felt more like a meet. The girls worked very hard and came through in the last meet (SCC championship).”

Junior Emma Nelly was second in floor, third in third in vault and beam and sixth on bars to place second all-around with a score of 34.2.

Freshman Natalie Morrell had wins in the uneven bars (8.7) and the balance beam (9.05).

Hadley Reiss of Hand won the floor exercise (9.0), as the Tigers took second place in the team standings with 130.95 points.

Mercy (127.1) was third followed by Foran (119.45) and Hamden (85.6).

“It means a lot to end my gymnastics career for my team and for myself with a championship. We support each other on all the events and I’m going to miss it,” said Burns, who was named the championship meet Most Outstanding Gymnast. “This year we had a lot of young talent. We had confidence in each other with all the new skills the girls were able to do.”

Morrell and Reiss tied for third all-around at 33.9. Mercy’s Tallulah Malz was fourth (33.0), Ella Esposito (team of one) from Guilford fifth (32.95) and Hand’s Paige Dean sixth (32.9).

SCC Gymnastics Championship

Team results:

1. Jonathan Law, 135.15; 2. Daniel Hand, 130.95; 3. Mercy, 127.1; 4. Foran, 119.45; 5. Hamden, 85.6.

Individuals

Vault—1. Catherine Burns, Jonathan Law, 9.05; 2. Paige Dean, Daniel Hand, 9.0; 3. Emma Nelly, Jonathan Law, 8.5; 4, Jessa Cappiello, Mercy , 8.45; 5. Charlie Weaver, Mercy & Mackenzie Powers, Jonathan Law, 8.4 Tallulah Malz, Mercy; Ella Esposito, Guilford; Morgan McMahon, Daniel Hand; Bella Romano, Hamden & Jenna Hanson, Jonathan Law, 8.2.

Uneven Bars — 1. Natalie Morrell, Joanthan Law, 8.7; 2. Catherine Burns, Joanthan Law, 8.6; 3. Hadley Reiss, Daniel Hand, 8.45; 4. Tallulah Malz, Mercy, 8.1; 5. Paige Dean, Daniel Hand, 8.05; 6. Emma Nelly, Jonathan Law, 8.0. Balance

Beam — 1. Natalie Morrell, Jonathan Law, 9.05; 2. Catherine Burns, Jonathan Law, 8.95; 3. Emma Nelly, Jonathan Law, 8.9; 4. Ella Esposito, Guilford , 8.7; 5. Tallulah Malz, Mercy, 8.5; Jessa Cappiello, Mercy; 6. Emma Jerue, Foran, 8.4.

Floor Exercise — 1. Hadley Reiss, Daniel Hand, 9.0; 2. Emma Nelly, Jonathan Law, 8.8; 3. Morgan McMahon, Daniel Hand, 8.75; 4. Jessa Cappiello, Mercy, 8.7; 5. Ella Esposito, Guilford , 8.65; 6. Catherine Burns, Jonathan Law, 8.6.

All Around — 1. Catherine Burns, Jonathan Law, 35.2 (Championship meet Most Outstanding Gymnast); 2. Emma Nelly, Jonathan Law, 34.2; 3. Tie: Natalie Morrell, Jonathan Law ; Hadley Reiss, Daniel Hand, 33.9; 4. Tallulah Malz, Mercy, 33.0; 5. Ella Esposito, Guilford , 32.95; 6. Paige Dean, Daniel Hand , 32.9