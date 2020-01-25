Law rolls past Foran, Jon Vitale hits 7 of 8 treys

MILFORD — Jonathan Law kicked off its boys’ basketball rivalry game with visiting Foran at James Richetelli Sr. Gymnasium on a 14-0 flurry and never looked back in winning a 73-49 Southern Connecticut Conference game on Friday.

The Lions countered with a 10-2 burst and got within 16-12 on a layup from Anthony Davis. That was when Jon Vitale took over for Law, sinking five 3-pointers, including three on consecutive possessions. When the dust settled, the senior guard ended up scoring all 23 of his points in the first half — hitting 7 of 8 from beyond the arc.

“My teammates did a great job finding me,” Vitale said. “They came out in a zone and we just happened to swing the ball around. I was the one that found the open shots. When I get it, I’m going to let it fly.”

Letting it fly resulted in Law pushing its lead to 40-20 an advantage that the Lawmen (8-3) would carry into the half. The Lions would never shrink the deficit to fewer than 20 points the rest of the way.

“We were blessed to get that hot,” Law head coach Jamie Anderson said. “Jon was on fire.”

The win gave Law a season sweep over Foran (7-5), as the Lawmen reached eight wins to qualify for the state tournament for the second year in a row. It also capped off a week where Law notched a 42-41 victory over Wilbur Cross (8-2).

“We wanted to carry over from Wilbur Cross,” Anderson said. “Our attention to deal, it was tremendous. We might have missed two defensive sets against Cross. We wanted to do the same thing here. Controlled chaos.”

While Foran regrouped after Law’s early blitz, the margin was just too much to overcome.

“We came out and their zone was really aggressive,” Foran head coach Ian Kirkpatrick said. “It took us about three minutes to settle in and by then we were down 14-0. We dug ourselves a hole.”

Behind John Shannon and Jason Giambra, who combined for 27 of Foran’s 49 points, the Lions attempted to get back in the game. Law’s balance, with Ru Akhtar adding 14 points and Brian Felag 12, kept the pressure on Foran.

“We didn’t want to get too riled up,” Vitale said. “We stayed calm and played our game, but with a ton of energy.”

Foran will look to rebound on Tuesday when it travels to face Cheshire (1-8).

“This is one game you always want to get, but one game doesn’t define your season,” Kirkpatrick said. “We have a lot of basketball left and that’s something we are looking forward to.”

With a postseason berth already in hand, Law can focus on its overarching goals. Last year, the Lawmen reached the quarterfinals of the Division IV state tournament. They will compete in Division III this year.

“Our guys are keeping the momentum going,” Anderson said. “But our schedule isn’t getting any easier… Our goals are bigger than that.”

Vitale echoed that sentiment.

“We have higher standards,” he said, of just being content with reaching states. “It’s big though.”

LAW 73, FORAN 49

Foran (7-5)

Tyler Griffin 1 0-0 2 Anthony Davis 2 0-0 4 Trey Deitelbaum 1 2-2 4 John Shannon 5 0-0 14 Jason Giambra 5 3-7 13 AJ Edmond 2 0-0 4 Matteo Tonelli 2 0-0 6 Charlie Diamantis 1 0-0 2 19 5-9 49

Law (8-3)

Jon Vitale 8 0-0 23 Diontay Eady 4 0-0 8 Brian Felag 5 0-1 12 Noah Tutlis 2 0-0 4 Antonio Brown 3 2-4 8 Ru Akhtar 7 0-0 14 Justice Smith 2 0-0 4 31 2-5 73

Foran — 10 16 12 11 49

Law — 16 30 18 9 73