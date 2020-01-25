Law goes on scoring runs, defeats Foran

MILFORD —Foran scored the first two baskets when the Lions took on Jonathan Law in an SCC girls’ basketball game. The Lady Lawmen put the 23 points in the scorebook en route to a 61-28 victory at the James Richetelli Sr. Gymnasium on Friday night.

“For us, we’ve had every kind of experience possible that you could have,” Law coach Dan Young said. “So starting the second half of the season (with a win) is great. Our girls were locked in from the beginning. They (Foran) scored and that kicked up the fire right away. Our team really responded.”

Law is now 7-4. Foran dipped to 5-7.

Law’s Jill Hall had a double double in her team’s 61-28 win over Foran @GameTimeCT #ctgb pic.twitter.com/bQKoBn6Pwb — Bill Bloxsom (@blox354) January 25, 2020

Shelby Green scored 6 of her team-high 13 points in the opening quarter, which ended with Law on top 14-4. Jill Hall and Liv Kowalski each had 4 points in the frame.

“Jill is an X-factor because she can score, she can rebound and she can defend. She makes us a little bigger than we are. We can play defenses in a unique way and Jill is a big part of it.

Law had four players in double figures, with Katie Konareski (11 points), Hall (10 points) and Kowalski (10 points) joining Green.

“I think we played awesome and had great momentum,” said Hall, who added 10 points, a blocked shot and an assist to her line score. “Our coach always says to play like you are down two, and this whole game we played like we were down two. We have a new program, a new everything and we want to show everyone what we have.”

Turnovers weren’t the downfall for coach Bob Asmussen’s Lions. They had shots, but couldn’t get them to fall.

“It’s definitely happened to us (missed shots,” Young said. “Bob does a nice job and the girls had some looks. We tried to make sure the right girls were taking the shots. From there, if we can rebound and run we will take it.”

Foran’s Zoe Fallon ended the 23-point skein with a transition basket with three minutes remaining in the half. A freshman, Fallon followed with a fast-break basket after a steal and assist by Lauren Heenan. Abby Sanwald continued the min-run for the Lions with a corner jumper, but Hall and Green had buckets for a 27-10 halftime lead.

Law scored on five consecutive possessions and put together a 15-point spurt to open the third quarter. Konareski scored 6 points in the frame and Hennan had 5 for Foran.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Law’s Katie Konareski deftly ran the attack and finished with six assists to go with her 11 points. A junior guard, Konareski was also a defensive presence with four steals that led directly to three baskets.

QUOTABLE

“Rebounding the ball is huge for. We can play defense and we can have a certain strategy, but if we don’t the ball at the end of it it doesn’t work.” — Law coach Dan Young

LAW 61, FORAN 28

Law (7-4)

Katie Konareski 4 2-2 11, Shelby Green 6 1-3 13, Maddie Lula 2 0-0 5, Liv Kowalski 4 0-0 10. Jill Hall 5 0-2 10, Sarah Paulus 2 0-0 4, Mia Powers 0 0-0 0, Jenna Wasserman 0 0-0 0, Mariyah Reid 4 0-0 8, Meghan Gorman 0 0-0 0

Totals: 27 3-7 61

Foran (5-7)

Laura Heenan 2 2-2 7, Abby Sanwald 2 0-0 4, Mia Tunucci 2 0-0 4, Courtney Musante 3 0-0 6, Zoe Fallon 3 0-0 7 Bridget Collins 0 0-0 2,

Totals: 12 2-4 28

Law 14 13 17 17 – 61

Foran 4 6 9 9 – 28