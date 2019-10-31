Law goes on attack early, stymied by Foran in finale

MILFORD — Law attacker Cole Zamora ripped a shot at Foran keeper Luca Marinelli barely a minute into the city rival’s SCC game at Lawmen Stadium on Wednesday night.

Marinelli made the stop by the near post, Law goalie Jaden Wywoda was as stingy, and the match ended in a 0-0 draw.

Law finished its season at 0-11-5.

Foran, a state qualifier, will take a 5-6-4 record into its regular-season finale with Career/Hillhouse on Friday.

“I thought we played really hard, we created a lot of goal scoring opportunities today, we just didn’t get the luck and couldn’t finish,” said Law coach Mike Gruber said. “Their goalie was phenomenal and made some huge saves for them.”

Law’s next best opportunity came out of the halftime break. This time it was Marcus Dostal firing on frame, only to be denied by Marinelli 40 seconds into the session.

Marinelli (7 saves) also went to the post to grab a rocket from Jon Vitale off a pass from Connor DiMuro. That came at 18:16.

“We defend and try to counter attack, that’s the style that we play,” Foran head coach Rick DiStefano said. “We have a really good goalkeeper and good defenders. At the end of it all, our defenders held out. It was a good result.”

Law had 7 first-half shots, with Marinelli making four saves.

Foran’s offense, led by Brendan May, Ben Cogan, Thomas Kummer and Sean Park, had five shots in the opening stanza with Wywoda stopping four.

Mike Young’s blast was turned aside in the 24th minute.

Wywoda (5 saves) also caught a volley from Young with six minutes left in the half.

Ten minutes into the second half, Law put a passing combination together until Vitale’s cross just missed Andrew Frenzel on a header opportunity.

Vitale’s spin move created space for a good shot saved by Marinelli with four minutes remaining.

A patient Lex Edwards had the last chance to break the deadlock for the Lawmen. At the end of a corner, he put the ball on net that was punched out by Marinelli at 77:17.

“They are not a zero-win team,” DiStefano said. “They possess the ball real well and have dangerous players in the middle of the field.”

Gruber said: “I want to wish them the best of luck in states, This (tie) was well deserved for their team. They are well coached and they did a great job in their defensive shape against us.”

PLAYERS OF THE GAME

Foran’s Luca Marinelli and Law’s Jaden Wywoda were at the top of their games. Following closely were Law’s Jon Vitale and Foran’s Brendan May, who both created chances and defended well.

QUOTABLE

“They are not a zero-win team,” Foran coach Rick DiStefano said of Law. “They possess the ball real well and have dangerous players in the middle of the field.”

william.bloxsom@hearstmediact.com; @blox354

FORAN 0, LAW 0

FORAN 0 0 — 0

LAW 0 0 — 1

Goalies: Foran—Luca Marinelli (7 saves); Law — Jaden Wywoda (4 saves). Records: Foran 5-6-4; Law 0-11-5